Perri Jones tells herself two things when she thinks of her son Andrew.
He died by suicide in 2017 at age 25 while studying for his Ph.D. in philosophy in Scotland.
First, she tells herself he's still in Scotland, "so I can function. And two, he’s just too good and too smart for this world so he had to find another one," she said.
Jones, who moved to Quail Creek in July 2021, has been working to raise awareness and fundraise for suicide prevention through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Though she doesn’t know exactly how she discovered the nonprofit, she knew she wanted to do something and began participating in AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walks. The awareness walks are a way to help connect people with suicide prevention and navigation resources, as well as raise funds for research and education.
Jones is preparing for another Out of the Darkness Walk in Tucson on Oct. 14. And she is already the top fundraiser in Southern Arizona this year and AZ Team Andrew is top team.
Talk about it
For Jones, sharing Andrew’s story is important, and she said suicide is a topic that needs to be talked about.
“Andrew gave me permission to be an open book; I don't hide behind this,” she said. ”We have to talk about it. A lot of why they call it the Out of the Darkness Walk is because we have to bring it out of the darkness. It's an illness like anything else.”
Jones was living in Sacramento and said she had prayed to get Andrew through his 20s. When he headed to Scotland for school, they thought things were going to get better for him.
“We thought he was going to be OK because he was back in his happy place, which was school. He loved doing his research and readings and writings,” she said. “In August they knocked on my door... it's an international death so the Coroner's Office came… I had just had a second surgery on my toe so I'm hobbling around. Normally during the day I don't answer the door. I don't know what prompted me to open my door that day but there they are.”
Telling her daughter still remains one of the hardest parts.
“She was at work and I said can you go to the restroom to have some privacy,” she said. “My vision is her slinking down the wall as we tell her her brother died. That was the worst part.”
Her hardest step to take personally was returning to Andrew’s school, Valley High School, for a dance after he died.
“To go into a social situation where I knew people… and Andrew worked part time there for a bit so they knew him,” she said. “It was a lovely time. I sat and cried most of the time. I had lots of hugs and support.”
Team Andrew
Jones discovered the Out of the Darkness Walk in 2018, and the original Team Andrew included several of her friends and Andrew’s friends from school.
“He was a good boy, so smart and so funny and it was really special in Sacramento when his schoolmates joined the walk,” she said.
During that time, Jones linked up with people who were organizing Out of the Darkness walks in Sacramento and she became more involved.
In three walks there, Jones raised about $15,000 for the AFSP through Team Andrew.
“You don't feel quite so alone,” she said. “You are surrounded by people who have loss and it's extremely sad but it's also a community where you can come together and you can be sad together if you need to be sad together.”
When Jones and her husband, Skip, moved to Arizona in 2021, she looked for Southern Arizona’s Out of the Darkness Walk right away.
“I thought I can’t go by myself. I can't. Then I met Liz at the gym and we’ve been friends ever since. Then I met Mary who lives around the corner,” she said. “There have been issues in their own families and the support from the two of them was phenomenal. We walked, the three of us, and went out for lunch after.”
Liz Ashby, who is participating in Team Andrew again this year, said the walk holds even more meaning now.
“My story…well it’s more personal for me this year,” she said. “I have a nephew in France and he tried to hang himself last year.”
Jones’ team roster is up to almost 20 people, a mix of friends, people who are friends with others on the team, and some she’s never met.
The network of support created by the AFSP and the friends she’s made through the process are a special bond.
“You end up with friendships you never in a million years thought you would have,” she said. “You form a different form of connection when you have loss.”
ASFP resources
The ASFP has been around since 1987 offering resources for those who have lost someone to suicide, those currently supporting someone at risk and those who have survived suicide themselves.
Gina Gillis is the Arizona and New Mexico Special Events Manager and said AFSP began doing Out of the Darkness walks in 2002.
“For a long time everybody said no one will walk for suicide prevention,” she said. “It started with friends and neighbors and coworkers who got together to walk in their communities to raise awareness and money.”
“During the walks, we always have music because it’s not meant to be somber and sad. It’s meant to be hopeful and healing, to remember loved ones and celebrate life.”
She first came to AFSP when her son Zach died of suicide at age 26 in 2016.
“I was pretty lost for those first six months, struggling to find something to do to help me deal with what happened,” she said. “I ended up finding out about the walk in Tucson and I went to it and it was beautiful, sad, hopeful and wonderful. I thought I need to get more involved with this.”
Gillis said the AFSP tries to address all touch points of people affected by suicide with their free programs and resources.
Gillis met Jones last year during the walk when Team Andrew was the top team.
“I got the opportunity to talk to her during that time and I thought this woman is so passionate,” she said. “She has a wonderful story and speaks so well to suicide loss, she is so willing to assist us by volunteering, spreading the word and rasing funds.”
“Her passion following her loss, how well she speaks to her journey, is moving and helpful to others.”
For Gillis, the most impactful part of the walks are their honor bead ceremonies, where participants are given free beads of colors that speak to a specific type of loss or message.
“I wear white for the loss of a child,” she said. “It's an amazing thing to see someone else across the park wearing the same color beads as you and you don't have to say a word. You know that person understands and has the same loss as you or similar. It’s an amazing feeling of ‘I'm not alone.’”
Go team
Jones has thus far raised $780 for this year’s walk in October. AZ Team Andrew is already up to $4,525.
She’s got all the t-shirts, beads and buttons for the walk ready and is prepping for a get together to meet new members. She starts fundraising as soon as the event is live, and makes donations throughout the year. Jones said she hopes to do a local walk in Quail Creek next year.
Though the Out of the Darkness Walks are an important part of Jones’ life, it still doesn’t feel like she should be there.
“When I'm at the walks this is what goes through my head, I shouldn’t be here,” she said. “He should be here. I shouldn't be here at a walk raising money for suicide prevention. And it makes you really sad.”
“You just muddle your way through. You just put one foot in front of the other, and that's how you get through life anyway when there's not tragedy.”
She knows Andrew is at peace.
“He knows I'm not mad at him. He knows I know why he had to go,” she said.
“And, it's cliche and some people like it and some people don't, but he is at peace.”