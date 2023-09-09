Perri.JPG

Perri Jones' son Andrew died of suicide in 2017 and she's been raising awareness and funds to support suicide prevention. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Perri Jones tells herself two things when she thinks of her son Andrew.

He died by suicide in 2017 at age 25 while studying for his Ph.D. in philosophy in Scotland.

The original Team Andrew members in Sacramento. 
Liz Ashby, a member of AZ Team Andrew, and Perri Jones. 
The last photo of Perri Jones and her son Andrew was taken at a 5k race in Sacramento. 


