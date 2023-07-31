Being closer to family. A love of the community. An opportunity to take the next step up in a career. The group of new teachers and staff coming to Sahuarita Unified School District this year have many reasons they chose to call the district home.
This year’s New Teacher Induction, an orientation and training program, is one of the largest groups they have ever had.
Director of Staff Development Ryan Carle-Ogren said they have 87 new teachers and staff participating this year.
“We have teachers who completed the traditional path, teachers who have been teaching their entire lives who decided to come to Sahuarita, teachers who have taken more non-traditional paths whether its long-term substitute certifications or helping support education in those ways,” he said.
Carle-Ogren said the main purpose of the program is to welcome new staff and make sure they feel part of the SUSD family, as well as prepare them for the year.
“We get down to the nitty gritty, making sure they understand different expectations in the district and identifying that same language for teachers who are brand new or have been teaching for years,” he said. “It’s to help them understand how to best support our students and that it’s the same across every school.”
Among the group of new teachers was Holly Busse, who will be teaching first grade at Anza Trail School.
She’s been teaching 18 years but jumped at the opportunity to work closer to home.
“I live in the neighborhood and when I saw three first-grade openings I took it as a sign to be closer to my kids,” she said. “My old school was an hour and 20 minutes one way, coming from home. My kids are getting older and I want to be closer, enjoying more moments with them.”
She wanted to be a teacher since she was in second grade.
“I think every year is a challenge but I enjoy it,” she said. “I enjoy hopefully making an impact with my students and families.”
She strives to make her students feel welcome and is looking forward to the new school year, and the shorter commute.
“It’s important to take time to get to know students and their families because they all have different stories and backgrounds,” she said. “I’m making sure they feel welcome into my class every day so they enjoy coming.”
Alongside the new teachers were several new administrators like Sahuarita High School Principal Stephanie Magnuson and Anza Trail Assistant Principal Ariana vanHoorebeke.
For vanHoorebeke, it was exciting to be able to train alongside teachers at her school.
“I like to know where my teachers are starting, and I feel like the best way to serve them is if I have had that experience — understand where they are coming from, what challenges they are facing, how to problem solve them together,” she said. “It isn't us versus them, we are that family, that team, working together.”
She came to SUSD because she lives in the area.
“There's something about being close to home and servicing the students and community I live in,” she said.
She said teaching children has always been her greatest passion and she’s a mom of six. Moving to administration came from her passion for helping teachers.
“As far as pursuing administration, I love the classroom but I saw that a lot of teachers’ lights were kind of burning out,” vanHoorebeke said. “I felt really moved to rekindle that passion and that love of the classroom and students, to get them up and going again.”
Magnuson was an assistant principal at Vail Unified School District for the last four years, and said SUSD offered her a chance to go to the next level.
“I was ready for the next chapter and when I found out there was a principalship at a high school I got super excited,” she said. “Sahuarita is a district that just feels like home and I've worked with them closely for many years.”
She also wanted to be a teacher since she was a child and said as an elementary school teacher she began picking up leadership opportunities and saw how challenging it can be to retain good teachers.
“My passion for serving others took over and I wanted to be in more than one class,” she said. “Administration works with everybody from custodians to students and parents. I think it starts with admins and I wanted to just light the fire and spark and keep good people in front of kids.”
For her, the teacher induction was a chance to learn the culture of the district and instill that feeling of family with new teachers.
“I think it's important that we know what the messaging and vision is so we can uphold it as well and support the teachers,” she said. “These teachers are starting out just like us; everything is very new. Hopefully us being here will show them we are all in this together and we will learn it together and have support built in.”
Francis Ludmer, a new counselor at Sahuarita Intermediate School, was also at the training.
While new to the district, Ludmer has an extensive resume.
“I wear a couple hats. I’ve been an educator, principal, faculty member and counselor and behavioral specialist," Ludmer said, crediting her training at multiple universities and graduate degrees.
Along with her specialities and training which span from marriage and family therapy, education, and social services, she has written four books and is working on the fifth.
“My fifth is a very different perspective about my personal journey, not some great things that happened as well,” she said. “I lost a child. I wanted to be transparent about where there are flaws in systems and what we could look at in terms of positivity.”
Ludmer said she started this whole journey in nursing, inspired by her mother who had always wanted to be a doctor.
“My fam is a second generation holocaust survivor so there's a lot of chaos,” she said. “My mother’s goal was to be a medical doctor, which she was well-trained for but during that time it wasn't possible. As a result of that, her desires were never met. I wanted to try to appease her, but myself too.”
She has traveled all over the world and said she chose to come to Sahuarita for the environment and people.
“It’s the clean environment,” she said. “It reminded me a bit of Japan — so clean and people are more kind hearted. What’s most interesting to me is that the principal lives down the street from me.”
SUSD started the New Teacher Induction program in 2000 and Carle-Ogren said it speaks to their commitment to professional development.
“This is a true foundation to make sure we’re providing those resources for teachers so they feel supported and have that opportunity,” he said. “This is part of who we are. Our goal is to support students but if we don't support the teachers you aren't going to see that end result.”