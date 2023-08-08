DSC_0577.JPG

Renee Sanders checks out a fallen tree at Green Valley Village during Tuesday's storm.

 Brianna McCord | Green Valley News

A strong monsoon storm blew through Green Valley and other parts of Pima County on Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain, lightning and heavy winds along with a flood advisory.

The National Weather Service Tucson put out a special weather statement about 2:30 p.m. warning residents of a strong thunderstorm in the area. Doppler radar tracked the storm near Sahuarita, which was moving northeast at 20 mph packing 50 mph wind and possible hail.

20230808_155646.jpg

Wind and rain knocked over a Little Free Library Tuesday on Abrego Drive. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?