A strong monsoon storm blew through Green Valley and other parts of Pima County on Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain, lightning and heavy winds along with a flood advisory.
The National Weather Service Tucson put out a special weather statement about 2:30 p.m. warning residents of a strong thunderstorm in the area. Doppler radar tracked the storm near Sahuarita, which was moving northeast at 20 mph packing 50 mph wind and possible hail.
Local rain gauges recorded anywhere from a quarter inch to more than an inch as of mid-afternoon, and the rain was still falling. Around 3 p.m., NWS reported two inches of rain had fallen near the Sierrita Mine west of Green Valley.
The Sahuarita Unified School District put school lockdowns in place due to the storm. Dismissal times and bus schedules were affected.
As of 4 p.m., La Canada Road was closed to north and southbound traffic south of El Toro Road due to flooding, according to Sahuarita police. La Villita Road south of El Toro Road was also closed due to flooding. Camino De Las Quintas near Anamax Park in Sahuarita had various closures due to flooding.
But there was a silver lining. The cloud cover ended the Tucson area’s 53-day streak of temperatures 100 degrees or higher. Tuesday’s high was 99.
Tuesday also marked the halfway point of the monsoon, according to NWS. The agency reported 2 inches of official monsoon rainfall in the Tucson area so far this season; Nogales has recorded just over 3 inches. Amounts can vary greatly depending on location.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone