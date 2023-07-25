Arizona has experienced record-breaking heat this summer, with the Tucson area setting a record on Tuesday for the most consecutive days, 40, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher.
The heat has proven dangerous and even deadly for some.
According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been more than 2,000 heat related emergency room visits in the state this year.
So far, heat has been the cause of at least 12 deaths in Maricopa County in 2023.
In Pima County, there were 291 heat-related emergency room visits reported this year, 160 in July alone. Two Pima County residents died from the heat in 2023, according to the county's heat-caused death dashboard.
Pima County Medical Examiner Greg Hess said heat-caused deaths will spike a bit over the next couple months as it didn’t get really hot until two to three weeks ago, and there is a lag between the examination and death certification. He said the dashboard should update at the beginning of August and will capture some info from the past couple of weeks.
There were also 13 Undocumented Border Crosser (UBC) deaths from environmental exposure, which can include heat exposure or hypothermia.
This month in Quail Creek, there was a death where heat exposure played a role.
On July 15, Sahuarita Police Department responded to the call of an 80-year-old man who was found deceased in his backyard.
Dr. Kevin Lougee of the Pima County ME's office said a post-mortem exam revealed his cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease with "environmental heat exposure as a significant contributing condition."
Police Lt. Michael Falquez said witnesses told officers it was common for the man to go outside and sit in the sun.
GVFD
Green Valley Fire District has seen a small increase recently in calls related to what they refer to as environmental exposure, including heat exposure.
GVFD spokesman L.T. Pratt said that it has not been “hugely problematic” or any spike in calls that is unusual.
“Most of the folks here this time of year, they realize they need to minimize their outdoor activities until the sun goes down or before the heat sets in,” he said. “But, we have had some additional calls related to the heat.”
Pratt said it's usually around the time the monsoon starts and humidity increases that they start to see heat-related exposure.
“It’s often folks utilizing the swamp coolers rather than air conditioners, because the swamp coolers are not as affected when there’s the humidity so the cooling effect isn't as good,” he said. “I would say it’s typically in July, again depending on when the monsoon forms and hits the area, and then on into the first part of August, generally speaking.”
Though the department is used to heat and tries to get the word out to the community on heat safety early, this year has had “significant excessive heat.”
“We’re no strangers to triple digits, but when you get into the teens — 112, 113 — for several days, that's what we consider excessive,” he said. “We really encourage people to be aware of the heat. We joke about the heat in Arizona, but it's a reality and it needs to be taken seriously.”
Pratt said some warning signs of heat exposure are dizziness, an increase in heart rate, an increase in perspiration or a lack of perspiration which could signal someone’s body has run out of reserves to cool itself.
“People need to hydrate themselves, stay away from caffeinated drinks or alcoholic beverages and minimize day time activities,” he said. “And, watch out for one another. Keep an eye on folk around you and take a look for those symptoms, and if you see any heat-related symptoms don't hesitate to call us.”
Northwest
Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita has seen an increase in heat-related illness visits this year.
Dr. Freddie Flo, NW Sahuarita's emergency room medical director, said they have felt the heat in their ER.
“With July being the hottest month on record for Tucson, we have seen an increase in heat-related visits in our ER this year,” he said in an emailed statement. “And because the elderly tend to be more sensitive to temperature changes, we are seeing more of our older patients presenting with symptoms that include dizziness, heart palpitations, fainting and general weakness."
Flo said the majority of heat-related cases are benign and easily treated, and older people are typically the most susceptible to heat-related illness.
“Heat exhaustion is our body's response to an excessive loss of water and salt, which leads to dehydration, and is most likely to affect the elderly, people with high blood pressure and people working in a hot environment,” he said. “The elderly are more likely to be on complex medication regimens, which predispose to heat-related side effects.”
A spokesperson for United Community Health Center said they don’t track heat related illness visits.