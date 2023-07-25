Parking lot lizard (copy)

A lizard suns itself in the heat ona hot day this year. 

 Jorge Encinas Green Valley News

Arizona has experienced record-breaking heat this summer, with the Tucson area setting a record on Tuesday for the most consecutive days, 40, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher.

The heat has proven dangerous and even deadly for some.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

