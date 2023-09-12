Rattlesnake Run
The Kiwanis De Amigos in Tucson held one of its two annual events for middle school track and field on Sept. 9.
The Rattlesnake Run was held at the Christopher Columbus Park in Tucson and included a 1.6-mile cross country event. There were more than 500 participants and the AIA officiated.
Among the teams to participate was Anza Trail School from Sahuarita Unified School District.
SHS volleyball
The Sahuarita High School volleyball team won the championship at the 42nd Annual Flowing Wells Girls Volleyball Tournament on Friday and Saturday, going 5-0.
The Mustangs played the Sahuaro Cougars in the final match. SHS players Sophia Alvarez and Payton Zenan helped lead the Mustangs and both made the All Tournament Team.
SHS is 12-4 overall and has won its last seven matches. The team played Sunnyside High School on Monday and won, 3-0.
SHS wrestling
The Sahuarita High School wrestling team received state championship rings last week for being back-to-back state champions. Individual winners also received rings.
SHS golf
Members of the Sahuarita High School girls golf team volunteered at the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf of Green Valley-Sahuarita event last weekend.
The events are held every month at the Country Club of Green Valley.
WGHS swim
On Sept. 7, Walden Grove High School swam against SHS at the Sahuarita Aquatic Center.
The boys and girls swim teams combined to beat SHS on total points, and the boys team won the meet to move to 2-0 on the season. The boys won 10 out of 11 events.
Both teams got the night off to a strong start with wins in the boys and girls medley relays by Brianna Lopez, Vanessa Lara, Aleah Dedmone and Vienna Schloeder on the girls' side, and Michael Dailey, Esteban Alejandro, Daniel Shapiro and Alex Lara for the guys.
Jack Warren won the 200 and 100 yard freestyle events. Daniel Shapiro won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Michael Dailey and Brianna Lopez swept the 50 yard freestyle events; Brianna also won the 100 backstroke. Matthew Shapiro dominated the 500 freestyle event, and Walden also swept the 100 breaststroke, with Aleah Dedmone winning the girls race and Alex Lara winning the boys race.
Finally, the boys wrapped up the team victory with wins in the 200 freestyle relay by Jack Warren, Stryker Johnson, Wyatt Bennett and Tyler Conde, and a thrilling, come from behind victory in the 400 freestyle relay to cap the meet by Michael Dailey, Esteban Alejandro, Alex Lara and Daniel Shapiro.
Mustang Swimmers
The Mustang Swimmers gave it their best at the Sept.7 meet against Walden Grove High School. The girls out swam the Red Wolves and won, while the boys finished in second.
The girls started out the meet with a second in the 200 Medley (2:22.44) by Linnea Masterson, Kealani Crofts, Karson Darre and Abby Johnson, and a third place finish by Charlotte Richardson, Isabella Flythe, Evelyn Pontnack and Marina Schrader.
Darre went on to place first in the 200 Individual Medley (2:45.76) and achieved another first in the 100 Butterfly (1:10.43). Schrader also finished first in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 1:10, dropping four seconds. Madison Valencia dominated the 500 freestyle, swam for first place (6:38.76) and took eleven seconds off of her best time.
The Girls 200 Freestyle relay swam for a first place finish with a 2:13.96 from Pontnack, Valencia, Masterson and Annie Dixon. Emma Barker, Peyton Barker and new Mustang swimmers Arielle Galvan and Maisy Thomas also gave it their best in the 200 relay.
For the boys, Kaeden Wolf (2:26.82) and Noah Vaterlaus (2:35.24) finished second and third respectively in the 200 Freestyle. Scott Keating dropped five seconds in his 200 Individual Medley. Andrew Whitechurch swam the 50 Freestyle in his first meet. Conner Swigert swam for a second in the 100 Butterfly (1:00.93) and later went on, again, to break his own team record in the 100 Backstroke (58.26) and place first in that event.
Adrian Perez and Eli Piedmont each dropped five seconds in their 100 Freestyle. Piedmont also achieved a second place in the 100 Breastroke (1:25.38) while Wolf came in just behind him (1:25.72). The boys finished up the meet with the 400 Freestyle relays in which Jack Sparks, David Martinez, Scott Keating and Swigert finished second (3:47.14) and Piedmont, Vaterlaus, Clayton Richardson and Wolf came in third.
The Mustang Swimmers will try their luck against Palo Verde and Tucson High School on Sept.14 at 4 p.m. at the Sahuarita Aquatics Center.
Basketball camp
The Walden Grove High School Boys Basketball Boosters are hosting a fall basketball camp Oct. 10-12 for K-8 students.
The camp will take place in the WGHS gym and cost is $60. Zelle payments can be made to WGHoopsbc@gmail.com. Contact Coach Montano for more information at wghsboysbasketball@sahuarita.net.
Dominate Club Wrestling
The Dominate Club Wrestling team participated in the Desert Dogs Wrestling Saturday Scrap event this weekend.
More than 50 high school and middle school wrestlers competed.
Zombie Run/Walk
The Town of Sahuarita and Rancho Sahuarita are hosting the Zombie Run and Walk on Oct. 14 at Sahuarita Lake Park.
Participants walk or run around the lake while avoiding “zombies.” The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. and is open to all ages. It costs $10 and you can register at bit.ly/sahuarita_zombie_run.
SHS football
The Sahuarita Mustangs dropped to 1-2 on the football season after losing to Maricopa, 45-0, on Sept. 8. Maricopa jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and never let up.
Junior defensive back Alden Fox led the Mustangs in total tackles with eight. Sahuarita plays at Flowing Wells on Friday at 7 p.m.
Walden Grove didn't play last week. The Red Wolves host Cienega at 7 p.m. Friday.
SHS baseball
SHS baseball player Alex Guzman will participate in the 2023 14u National All Select Championship Nov. 3-5.
The event in Texas brings the outstanding baseball players from across the country together to play a tournament on the diamonds at Daily Park near Houston. There are 20 states represented.
The tournament is put on by Perfect Game, a scouting organization.
SHS Stingrays
Two of the Sahuarita Stingrays broke team records at their recent meet.
Parker Swigert broke the record for boys 9-10 years old in the 100 backstroke.
Logan Short broke the record for boys 11-12 in the 400 IM record.