IMG_6954.jpeg

Sahuarita High School girls golf team. 

SHS golf

The Sahuarita High School girls golf team played its first match of the season against Flowing Wells High School at the Silverbell Golf Course in Tucson on Aug. 23. The Mustangs won, 214 to 226.

cheerfest.jpeg

Sahuarita 49ers cheer team at the UA Cheer Fest. 
mustangswin.jpeg

SHS football 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

