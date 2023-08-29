SHS golf
The Sahuarita High School girls golf team played its first match of the season against Flowing Wells High School at the Silverbell Golf Course in Tucson on Aug. 23. The Mustangs won, 214 to 226.
The match marked the first time Jayd Villa hit par.
The team played against Buena High School at the Country Club of Green Valley on Aug. 29.
The Walden Grove High School girls golf team won its match against Desert View on Aug. 24 at Haven Golf Course.
Golfer Branaugh Stowell started the season off strong by setting a school record, shooting 39.
The Sahuarita Stingrays swim meet scheduled at the Purple Heart Park vs. Cienega on Aug. 30 has been moved to the Sahuarita Aquatic Center.
The meet will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The Sahuarita 49ers cheerleaders participated in the University of Arizona’s Cheer Fest on Aug. 27.
The camp takes place over two weekends and is a chance for young cheerleaders to attend an instructional cheer clinic and learn a routine from members of the UA cheerleaders and mascots. It is for those ages 5 and up.
The 49ers and other participating cheer teams will return to the UA football stadium on Sept. 2, where they will perform during the halftime show at a UA football game.
The Sahuarita High School volleyball team won a non-conference match against Pueblo High School on Monday by a score of 3-0 in its home opener.
The Mustangs play at Desert View in a non-conference match at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A losing streak stretching back to 2021 is over for the Sahuarita Mustangs football team.
The team won its season opener at Alhambra-Phoenix on Friday, 9-6.
The Mustangs went winless in 2022, and had lost 13 straight games dating back to Oct. 15, 2021.
"The victory obviously felt great, but it did not compare to seeing the seniors' faces running off the field," Sahuarita head coach Jake Price said. "The pride, the passion and the joy was truly unbelievable. I am so proud of (the) character and heart the Mustangs played with last Friday night. The most dangerous team to play is a team that believes in themselves."
Senior defensive backs Santiago Caudillo and Andrew Riley led the Mustangs in tackles with seven each.
Sahuarita plays Deer Valley-Glendale on Friday at 7 p.m. in its home opener.
Walden Grove High School came up short at Northwest Christian-Phoenix, 38-26, in a non-conference game in its season-opener Aug. 25.
Senior quarterback Gabriel Smith completed 16 of 31 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for the Red Wolves.
Walden Grove plays Arcadia-Phoenix on Friday at 7 p.m. in its home opener.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
