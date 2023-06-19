IMG_4059.jpg

Ari Gamillo

Sahuarita High School basketball player Ari Gamillo was recognized for her performance at the 2023 GC3 Hoops Summer Invitational on June 9 at Poston Butte High School in Queen Creek.

Coach Paul Vasquez 
Ivan Villa on the mound for Walden Grove against Mountain View in 2020. 
Gabe Escalera, 2019
Former Sahuarita High School student Leah Salas, right, at college signing day in 2022. 
Pima Community College softball player and Sahuarita High grad Mallory Zylinski-Wrobel.


