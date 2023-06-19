GC3 Hoops
Sahuarita High School basketball player Ari Gamillo was recognized for her performance at the 2023 GC3 Hoops Summer Invitational on June 9 at Poston Butte High School in Queen Creek.
The event is a top recruiting event in the region, attended by college coaches, scouts and media.
GC3 Hoops featured Gamillo as a standout during the event for her upside, guard skills and her ability to “shoot the long ball.” They wrote that she is “one of Southern Arizona’s best-kept secrets” and that her “recruitment is expected to heat up.”
Players came from Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
Coach of the year
Sahuarita High School wrestling Coach Paul Vasquez was named Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association last week.
Vasquez started the job in 2019 and took the team from 52nd place to two time state champions.
The coach has been honored for his work before, being named Region Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016 when he was still with Ironwood Ridge High School.
College success
Several athletic alumni from the Sahuarita Unified School District have been recognized for their performances at the collegiate level.
•Former Walden Grove High School baseball players brothers Ivan and Leonel Villa have been named to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) All-Academic Team for their work on the Central Lakes College team.
•Former WGHS track member Jonathon Lane, who competes in steeplechase for Pima Community College, was named as a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American.
•Jacob Rosales, formerly at WGHS, was named to the first team All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference for his track performance at Pima Community College.
•Former Sahuarita High School athletes who were honored this year include Gabe Escalera, a golfer at Hastings College who was named to the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Conference.
•Former SHS softball player Leah Salas, who is attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, was named Cal Pac Newcomer of the Year, Cal Pac All-Conference and Cal Pac All-Defensive Team.
•Pima Community College softball player Mallory Zylinski-Wrobel (SHS) was named to the All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Second Team and All-Region I, D-1 Team.
Continental sports
Continental Elementary School District’s Director of Student Services Steven Lathen gave an overview of the year’s sports at the governing board meeting June 13.
CESD competes within the Southern Valley League, composed of local athletic teams that are pre-high school.
For the first quarter, they had 89 athletes playing volleyball (39), flag football (32) and run cross country (18).
During the first quarter, their flag football team finished third in the league and also took home a sportsmanship award. The cross country team also won a sportsmanship award.
The second quarter had 90 athletes in boys basketball (29), girls soccer (26) and cheerleading (35).
During the meeting, Lathen said they have been looking into a dance program at the district and the number of cheerleaders this year would support that.
Girls soccer finished fourth in the league for the quarter and boys basketball won a sportsmanship award.
There were 84 athletes participating in the third quarter which included girls basketball (29), boys soccer (26), wrestling (9) and cheerleading (20).
The wrestling team won a sportsmanship award for the quarter.
During the final quarter of the school year, they had 95 athletes in boys basketball (11), girls softball (25) and co-ed track (59).
Lathen said it’s the largest co-ed track team the district has had.
Girls track won second place; boys track won third place and the overall track team won the sportsmanship award.
Lathen highlighted several school records which were broken this year.
Student Audrey Conn ran the 100 meters in 13.24 seconds, breaking a 14-year-old record. Fifth-grader Auberly Morgan then broke Conn’s record, running 12.82.
The team of Dani Rusillo, Mack Massey, Auberly Morgan and Audrey Conn set a record time of 56.24 in the 4x100 meter relay. They would later set another record at 55.87.