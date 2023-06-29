Speech problems can make a child fall behind in school, and even simple tasks like ordering food can be a challenge.
The world of speech therapy for kids has evolved with technology advances, philosophical shifts and a greater model of inclusion.
In the schools
There are 14 speech language pathologists serving the Sahuarita Unified School District.
Sahuarita Intermediate School speech pathologist Laurel Harris said about 10% of school-aged children will have a severe enough language disorder to hinder their academic progress.
“That is probably the most common thing we work with, language impairment,” she said. “We also have about 5% of children at the end of the first grade who will have a noticeable speech sound disorder, meaning difficulty producing sounds, and 5 to 8% of the general population have a fluency disorder or stuttering.”
Harris said the evaluation process typically starts with a concern from a parent or teacher about a child’s communication.
“They are difficult to understand or have difficulty understanding the information they are taking in in the classroom, so we will get a referral a lot of times and we will do screening,” she said. “If we decide there is a possible speech language impairment that could be impacting their education we will proceed with an evaluation.”
Students who participate in speech therapy will learn how to position their mouth, practice grammar, word relationships, rhyme blending and social and physical cues.
“We’re making sure children know the sounds and symbols that correspond to produce sounds correctly, and there is a strong link between speech and spelling and reading,” Harris said. “We also teach social language skills and rules for conversations with different populations.”
“You might speak differently to a teacher than you would to a friend on the playground.”
Harris works with students in third through fifth grade, and typically sees two types: those who are new to speech therapy and those who have participated a long time.
“I have the pleasure of being able to guide them through that graduation from speech where they finally mastered a skill they have been working on for a really long time,” she said. “I also have students who didn't necessarily start receiving service until they were a little older, because the errors they were making were considered developmental in nature and did not require treatment at younger age.”
“I'm able to pick them up and start giving them therapy and send them to middle school as much more effective communicators.”
For children to receive in-school services, they have to meet the eligibility requirements for having an educational disability.
“It has to be something that impacts their ability to access education or their ability to express mastery of a concept so it can't be, ‘My child sounds funny,’ it has to be, ‘My child is having difficulty because people don't understand them,’” she said.
Private practice
Keila Gutierrez is a bilingual speech language pathologist and owner of Desert Lily Bilingual Speech Therapy Clinic, a private practice in Green Valley Village.
She started the business in August 2022, and moved into the office on June 1.
She chose this area because she worked with clients in Sahuarita, Rio Rico, Nogales and Green Valley in the past, providing home visits through the Arizona Early Intervention Program.
“I Googled speech clinics in Sahuarita and nothing came up and I was wondering why isn't it,” she said. “It tugged at my heart that no one was here, especially seeing all the expansion in the area.”
One of her focus areas is speech clarity for kids ages 3 to 15.
“They know what they want to say but it's not coming out clearly and usually there's starting to be some frustration around that,” she said. “Once they are older, they start to hear comments about, 'Why do you talk like that' and it starts to eat away at their self-confidence and their self-esteem.”
“What I've heard from both kids and parents is they can't order a burger —can't say the ‘r’ sound — or Siri doesn't understand them. These are some of the real impacts of saying something correctly; it just impacts them in such a big way.”
Gutierrez said sometimes when young people have speech impairments that don’t necessarily impair their schoolwork, they don’t receive services in the school setting, and she hopes to fill that gap.
She said the duration of time for speech therapy varies child to child, but it could take three months to a year.
“If you do it twice a week you get faster results so that's what I advocate for,” she said. “For older kids it can be more intensive. How long has this child been practicing it this way? You have to undo that motor pattern.”
She is also passionate about educating the public and parents on speech therapy. She has provided a webinar to AZ Learning Communities, an online homeschooling source, to help homeschooling parents learn about options for support for their children.
She also recently provided training for the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District superintendent's office with their parent educators program
“This is the closest clinic to that community and that's another reason why this location is so critical,” she said. “Sahuarita is underserved, Madera Highlands is growing and Rio Rico and Nogales don't have support from a speech pathologist right now.”
Industry changes
Gutierrez said one of the biggest shifts she’s seen in the field is a big movement for neurodiversity.
“Individuals now that were diagnosed with autism and have grown are really expressing themselves more and being more of an advocate for ‘this is what works for me and this is what doesn't,’" she said. “The language we use for, specifically children with disabilities, has also changed. Instead of saying high or low functioning, instead of focusing on function, it’s shifting to, ‘How much support do they need. Do they need high or low support?’”
Harris has also noticed the philosophy of neurodiversity emerge in the field.
“There’s a shift in thinking with the difference between a disability and a difference, the theory of neurodiversity with students who are on the autism spectrum or even students who stutter,” she said. “Is it really a disability or is it a difference, and we as a society need to embrace that rather than trying to fix that.”
Jess Banhie, director of Student Services at SUSD, said she’s seen a more collaborative effort with speech therapy.
“I think definitely from my perspective having been a special education teacher and then administrator in special education is seeing the growth and cross disciplinary collaborations between occupational therapists and physical therapists and speech language pathologists and special education teachers and paraprofessionals,” she said. “I think that cross disciplinary collaboration has grown for sure and we’ve seen the scope of practice grow.”
She has also seen more focus on swallowing and feeding and social and pragmatic language.
“It can really impact social interactions students have on campus that help them to access education,” she said. “There's still room for growth, but there’s a better understanding of clinical versus school based services as well.”
For Gutierrez, seeing a child have a breakthrough still gives her goosebumps.
“I talked to a mom on Monday who said her jaw dropped at how much her son has progressed. His grandpa could understand him, and those things make a difference with kids,” she said. “One of my ending sessions with a child who has been working on ‘R,’ is we are going to get a burger. He's going to order a burger for all of us.”
“Before therapy, saying the word ‘burger’ was something he said he couldn't do. Now to go to someone and order a burger, that's a big deal for him.”