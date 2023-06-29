speechtherapy.JPG

Speech pathologist Keila Gutierrez does a card-based speech exercise at her office in the Green Valley Village. 

Speech problems can make a child fall behind in school, and even simple tasks like ordering food can be a challenge.

The world of speech therapy for kids has evolved with technology advances,  philosophical shifts and a greater model of inclusion. 

image0000.JPG

Laurel Harris
Kelia.JPG

Keila Gutierrez 
IMG-0800.JPG

Jess Banhie


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?