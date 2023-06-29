It’s not every day a 17-year-old student is excited about “the hiring process.”
But that’s exactly how Sahuarita High School senior Angelique Acedo feels about helping to select the school's new principal.
“I know typically someone wouldn't say hiring someone was such a fun thing to do but it was a really fun and cool new experience,” she said. “It really was a learning experience, the whole interviewing process.”
“I've never had a job before, so taking tips and tricks from this has been really helpful.”
Acedo was chosen to serve on Sahuarita Unified School District’s hiring committee, which recommended new Stephanie Magnuson to Superintendent Manny Valenzuela, He brought her name to the Governing Board in June; her first day on the job is July 1.
The district has a long-standing practice of including a student and parent representative alongside staff, teachers and other school leaders on hiring committees.
Assistant Superintendent Brett Bonner said the process is designed to make sure different interests and desires of school stakeholders are taken into consideration.
“Our goal is always to have an inclusive representation and reflection of the school as part of the process in the committee setting,” Bonner said. “As long as I have been part of the district, we’ve done that and it's just a good, solid practice. It’s not arbitrary or a single driven decision. It’s very multifaceted with different perspectives shared.”
Acedo was recommended to Bonner as the student representative through a survey of SHS staff and stakeholders.
“She's a well-rounded student with strong connections to SHS, has attended SHS the entire duration of high school and she's going into her senior year next year,” he said. “She really cares about SHS and everyone I spoke to said she would be a very strong, solid student representative to share the perspective from a student lens of what they are looking for in a school leader.”
Bonner first reached out to Acedo’s mom, Valerie Acedo.
“It was an awesome opportunity for her and it was just amazing they even thought of her and wanted her to be involved in the process,” Valerie said. “They do need someone who's going to be there for the kids, make things better and provide better opportunities to them for scholarships and colleges. I’m proud of her.”
Acedo said she was surprised by the call, but saw the opportunity in it.
“I was sleeping when my mom called me about it,” she said. “I was like, 'Are you joking right now?’ I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ They said they asked around and that my name popped up a lot.”
The process involves the 12 representatives watching presentations from candidates, asking questions and providing feedback to each other.
“They had this Powerpoint presentation they could give and then we asked the pre-selected questions and then I went in just looking based on my questions, how they answered it, how they compared to others and their body language, too,” she said. “Because I want someone who is confident in their answers and what they want for the school.”
She tried to focus on what would be best for all her classmates.
“I was just wanting to do what I thought everybody would feel best with and I'll be honest, I'm not very out there in school. I tend to stick to my little group of friends,” she said. “But, I hope I did the right thing for everybody. I was looking for someone who would be there for the kids.”
Ultimately, she just wanted to find a principal who was open and approachable.
“People who were able to come up with their own examples of work they have done and what were things that we needed to change for the school,” she said. “I wanted someone approachable, fun, someone who could put safety first for kids because that's important, especially now these days.”
Bonner said Acedo’s contribution was important in their decision to recommend Magnuson.
“She hit a homerun as far as being a great addition to the process and she was very plugged in to the needs of the school and who would be a great fit as the new leader of SHS,” he said. “She was very articulate and open in her thoughts, opinions and recommendations and was able to clearly justify and explain why she would recommend her.”
He said the student voice on hiring committees at SUSD has a significant impact on the selection process.
“To hear from a student what they are looking for in a school leader and what they want to see in a new school principal, that carries a lot of weight in the selection process,” he said. “We are here to work as a team to help every student succeed and to have a student in the process reflects our commitment to students.”
Acedo said as someone who considers herself shy, this was a chance to grow and learn.
“With my age and lack of experience, being part of that committee with so many other adults — and I've never even been hired for a job — I’m having to come up here and be like, ‘I’m looking for that, I don't like this.’ Being in that confident role was very nerve-wracking,” she said. “The tips and tricks for interviews was a really good thing I learned.”
“I also learned that sometimes the people who come across good on paper aren't always the best choice. Feeling out the person and seeing how their personality works with the other people helped me make a decision.”
Acedo plans on becoming a traveling nurse after she graduates from high school.