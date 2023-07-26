For 11 years, the Sahuarita High School Mustang Marching Band has hit the field in the same blue uniforms.
And, although the uniforms served them well in competitions, game days and other events, it was time to step up their look.
The band's new uniforms came in this summer, and the $80,000 price tag was made possible by a community effort.
Sahuarita Unified School District Assistant Marching Band Director Tom Cervenka said this marks an exciting time for the band students and school.
“We just spent $80,000 on new uniforms and they are absolutely stunning; a smaller community like us doesn't get $80,000 for something like this too often,” he said. “The uniforms feel cool and students like that it's a new look.”
Cervenka said the uniforms have been in the works for about a year with the design process, getting samples, making changes and perfecting them.
Band Director Ben Garland said the new uniforms were a necessity with the old uniforms past their typical lifespan which is eight to 10 years.
“It was high time we got them,” he said. “The uniforms were falling apart, they were torn and worn down. They were discolored and the velcro was falling apart so it just had to happen.”
Garland said when it came to designing the looks, he wanted to find something that would be breathable and have a more updated and modern look.
“The old ones were really traditional and blue, which is great but they were made out of super heavy materials and the new uniforms are made of lightweight and breathable material, which is great in Arizona,” he said. “These are a more competitive appearance and something that has a lot more versatility.”
“Of course, the biggest thing of all is the kids look cool and feel cool, and now they have that edge.”
SHS went with Stanbury Uniforms in California and the $80,000 cost was made possible by multiple contributions.
The district provided $50,000 through voter approved bond initiative dollars.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said fine arts are an integral part of the district’s mission and a worthy investment.
“These latest, modern high school band uniforms look great, exemplify excellence and school pride, and provide flexibility, comfort and functionality,” he said. “They reflect our vision of excellence and mission of student success."
The rest of the funding came from the school’s band boosters, gifts and donations through the community and tax-credit donations.
"We have to thank the community, our band boosters and the White Elephant," Cervenka said. "We couldn’t have done this without them."
Though the band hasn’t performed in the new looks yet, Cervenka said they all will have had a chance to try them on by the end of this week.
“We’re in the process of fitting everyone, and the students’ first reactions are that they can move better,” he said. “The old uniforms were 11-years-old and technology and standards have changed in the marching band space. They are more lightweight and machine washable which helps a lot.”
Garland said so far the response from the students has been nothing but excitement.
“It’s just been incredible excitement, a lot of ‘oohs and aws’ and ‘when do we get to try them on,’” he said.
Garland said one of the other perks of the uniforms is they are customizable with different shirts so they can opt for the “full glitz and glam” or a more traditional, Friday game night look.
The old uniforms won’t go to waste either. The district donated 30 of them to the boosters organization who will be making shadow boxes out of them to preserve them as SHS history pieces.
The rest will be sold through their public auction process.
The first opportunity for the students to perform in the uniforms will be during a district welcome back assembly for staff and teachers in early August.
Garland said for the rest of the community, the first chance to glimpse the new uniforms will be the first home football game on Sept. 1.