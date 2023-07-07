For soon to be sixth-grader Auberly Morgan, there’s nothing quite like running — as fast as possible.
“I just like to run and knowing that I’m fast at running and knowing I'm the fastest in school,” she said.
Auberly, 11, started participating in track at Continental Elementary School District just this year and is already breaking records.
When she ran the 100 meters in 12.82, she broke a school record set earlier in the year by Audrey Conn, 13.24 — which broke a 14-year-old record at Continental.
“I felt really proud of myself and I've been trying to do it the whole season,” Auberly said. “I've been practicing a lot for it and I felt really happy about it.”
While Auberly has been active in soccer since fourth-grade, this is her first go at track.
“I've never really ran before,” she said. “Because I play soccer, I thought I'd try it out to help me with soccer.”
This was the largest co-ed track team the district has ever had at 59 students. Auberly helped lead the girls team to winning second place in the Southern Valley League this year and the overall track team earned the Sportsmanship Award.
Auberly said practices for track happen four days a week at the school, and she always makes sure to get her assignments done for class, too.
“I do homework after track or I do it in class sometimes,” she said. “When we’d have breaks, I'd take it out and do it.”
Philip Lynch, Auberly's dad, said she is competitive and likes to win.
“I can tell you when she wants something and she’s determined to get it she’ll do anything she has to succeed,” he said. “She’s just a very determined, goal-oriented person. So, we’re proud of her.”
Lynch was there when Auberly broke the record.
“I was there watching and it was so hot that day,” he said. “We were watching from the sidelines, we just saw her coming and she was leaving everyone in her dust. I looked at my wife, like, she's fast.”
Auberly said the day of the win included a lot of praise from friends, family and teammates.
“They were all giving me high fives and supporting me,” she said.
Her new nickname is “Superstar,” an upgrade from “Turbo."
Her mom, Kyoni Detamore, said couldn't be more proud of her daughter.
"It’s been really awesome watching Aubs compete in track," she said. "She makes it look so effortless, but I know she puts her all in to it. I’m excited to see her grow as an athlete."
Auberly said she also enjoys basketball, but will stick to track and soccer.
For her, the most challenging aspect of track is jogging and the heat.
“I’m not good at jogging, I only sprint,” she said. “The day before, you have to drink a lot of water to keep yourself hydrated.”
Auberly is proud of her times and will keep at it through high school. And, to other students who are thinking about track, she said don’t let nerves stop you.
“I get really nervous too sometimes, but I just believe in myself and tell myself I can do this,” she said. “Because after every meet that I have and I run as fast as I can I know I proved myself right. And, they can do that, too.”