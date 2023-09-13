bailea1.jpeg

Ben Barfield of Common Ground Church leads prayer before a balloon release to remember Bailea McDermott's 25th birthday.

The McDermott family and friends held a 25th birthday party at Sahuarita Lake this month but the guest of honor was missing.

Walden Grove High School graduate Bailea Rae McDermott was shot and killed April 6 in mid-town Tucson. The man accused of killing her is in Pima County Jail awaiting trial on first-degree murder and burglary charges.

bailea2.jpeg

Dani McDermott, left, described her daughter, Bailea, as her "mini-me."
bailea3.jpeg

The McDermott family has lost two daughters, both remembered with a memorial sticker on their vehicles.


Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

