The McDermott family and friends held a 25th birthday party at Sahuarita Lake this month but the guest of honor was missing.
Walden Grove High School graduate Bailea Rae McDermott was shot and killed April 6 in mid-town Tucson. The man accused of killing her is in Pima County Jail awaiting trial on first-degree murder and burglary charges.
Dani McDermott wanted to mark Bailea's birthday in a special way and she knew her daughter would want it to be a celebration without tears.
About 40 people came together to pray and release balloons.
"It was beautiful," McDermott said. "I wanted prayers and I wanted community and I wanted it to be where she was from... It was so neat to see the people who showed up, the people she touched."
Bailea grew up in Sahuarita, the second-oldest of seven children in a blended family. She was "involved in everything," her mom said.
In junior high and high school she participated in the youth group at Common Ground Church and she was a cheerleader and student council member all four years at Walden Grove, McDermott said. She was the senior class president.
An angry man
Back in April, Bailea had been living with her half-sister Mariah for about a year when Mariah broken things off with Avanti Pitko, whom she'd only been seeing a few weeks.
The day before Bailea died, McDermott said Pitko came by the house to try to woo Mariah back but became angry when he spotted her with another man, not knowing he was her platonic best friend.
In the following hours, Mariah had all of her tires slashed, their driveway was spray painted with an offensive word and a fire was set near her car while it was parked at her work.
The women immediately made a plan with their dad, Danny, for that day.
"The girls had promised Danny that, A., they were going to come home around the same time...around 5 o'clock-ish, at the same time so neither of them are alone, and B., they were going to call the cops as soon as they got home together (to report the vandalism)," she said.
According to McDermott and court documents, Bailea texted her sister she was home at 5:08 p.m. and Mariah found her body at 5:28 p.m.
"She got home first and within six minutes she was dead," McDermott said. "The neighbors heard the shots. The neighbors called the cops. Mariah got there. She called the cops."
Investigators believe Pitko got into the home through a doggy door.
McDermott thinks Bailea startled Pitko. Police found her gun in the hallway and McDermott is convinced she was going for it to defend herself when she was shot multiple times.
Pitko's brother told authorities a hat found next to Bailea's body belonged to Pitko. He and their mother also said Pitko told them he'd shot her, court documents show.
Pitko was arrested near the home of Mariah's mother after police tracked his phone, court documents show. He admitted to slashing her tires and setting the fire because he was upset she'd refused to date him exclusively, but he declined to talk about what happened at the home Mariah and Bailea shared.
"It's a slam dunk case. It's just gonna take a really long time and it's gonna be ugly and he's gonna plead insanity," McDermott said.
Huge loss
The entire family continues to reel from the loss of Bailea, each in their own way, McDermott said. She's starting therapy this month.
"She was my mini-me. She looked just like me with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was tenacious as all get out. Toughest kid I raised. She was the reason I colored my hair. She was a straight-A student. She was a perfectionist. She was a box-checker. She lit up a room when she walked in and she always owned that room," McDermott said.
Bailea was always a caretaker, McDermott said. She helped out with her younger siblings, including Bobbi, who died at 18-months of a chromosomal abnormality.
When she got older, Bailea became a caregiver at Arroyo Gardens Independent and Assisted Living, and at the time of her death she was studying to become an applied behavior analysis therapist while working at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center.
There were about 1,000 people at her funeral, McDermott said. She spent 2½ hours in the reception line.
Many of those people continue to support her in her grief, she said.
"All of her friends have," McDermott said. "She had so many best friends. One of her best friends from the University of Arizona came to me and she calls me mom. She said, 'Mom, Bailea changed me. She taught me how to be a friend. She taught me how to be a good person. She has an amazing, amazing tribe. All of the cheerleaders showed up the day after she passed. My living room was full of cheerleaders."
McDermott considered Bailea the glue in their family.
"She ran the family. If there was a present for mom or dad or an anniversary, Bailea made sure it all happened," she said. "I told my youngest that I'll never get another birthday present again."
Bailea had no idea how beautiful she was and didn't like having her picture taken, McDermott said. She treasures a video she took last Thanksgiving of one of her sons throwing Bailea over his shoulder so she could take a picture of her.
She also cherishes a video Bailea put together for her youngest sister when she was adopted after 12 years of living with the family.
"It's a beautiful video of Bailea telling Ashlyn, 'It's real. It's final, but you've always been a McDermott. You'll always be my baby sister.'"
A memorial sticker adorning the family vehicles has been amended, she said. Inside the angel figure it now reads Bobbi Rae and Bailea Rae McDermott.