The number of people aged 60 and older who committed suicide in Pima County increased 11 percent from 2018-2022, with that age group accounting for 33% of all suicides.

The number of senior suicides in 2023 through mid-July accounted for 43 percent of all suicide deaths in the county, according to statistics from the Office of the Medical Examiner.



Kim Smith

