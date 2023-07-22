The Green Valley Fire District held its second annual Camp Nitro event this week. Twenty young people ages 15-18 spent the week learning what it is to be in the fire service.

The teenagers learned such things as basic first aid, CPR, how to rappel, save drowning victims, breech doors, extricate people from vehicles and roll hose. On Friday, they spent a few hours with the U.S. Forest Service's Trinity Hotshot crew out of Northern California. The wildland firefighters have been helping out in the Coronado National Forest.



