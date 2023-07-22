Tristan Dias, the superintendent of the Trinity Hotshot crew, address this year's class of Camp Nitro participants. Twenty teenagers spent the week with the Green Valley Fire District learning about the fire service.
Three members of the Trinity Hotshot crew out of Northern California show Camp Nitro participants how to deploy fire shelters Friday. The teens were told such shelters are only deployed in the most dire of circumstances. Nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died on June 30, 2013 after being overrun by the Yarnell Hill Fire near Yarnell, Arizona, while deploying the shelters.
Tristan Dias, the superintendent of the Trinity Hotshot crew, address this year's class of Camp Nitro participants. Twenty teenagers spent the week with the Green Valley Fire District learning about the fire service.
Kim Smith | Green Valley News
Three members of the Trinity Hotshot crew out of Northern California show Camp Nitro participants how to deploy fire shelters Friday. The teens were told such shelters are only deployed in the most dire of circumstances. Nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died on June 30, 2013 after being overrun by the Yarnell Hill Fire near Yarnell, Arizona, while deploying the shelters.
Kim Smith | Green Valley News
Trinity Hotshots Superintendent Tristan Dias watches as members of his crew demonstrate the proper deployment of fire shelters Friday during Camp Nitro.
Kim Smith | Green Valley News
Trinity Hotshots Captain Jason Ballard, left, and Squad Leader Stewart Parsons show Camp Nitro participants many of the hand tools necessary to fight wildland fires.
Kim Smith | Green Valley News
Capt. Jason Ballard of the Trinity Hotshots describes the many uses of this hand tool to Camp Nitro participants Friday.
The Green Valley Fire District held its second annual Camp Nitro event this week. Twenty young people ages 15-18 spent the week learning what it is to be in the fire service.
The teenagers learned such things as basic first aid, CPR, how to rappel, save drowning victims, breech doors, extricate people from vehicles and roll hose. On Friday, they spent a few hours with the U.S. Forest Service's Trinity Hotshot crew out of Northern California. The wildland firefighters have been helping out in the Coronado National Forest.
GVFD Engineer Amy Shultz said it doesn't matter if they go into the fire service, Camp Nitro teaches kids they can do anything with the right support, the right team and the right mindset.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone