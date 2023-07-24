Ahead of the upcoming school year, local districts are confident they will have enough bus drivers to get their students to and from school. However, both Continental Elementary School District and Sahuarita Unified School District are still looking to fill more positions.
Currently, Continental Elementary School District is four drivers short of the ideal number, though they have substitute drivers to jump in when needed.
Sahuarita Unified School District has a bus driver for each of its routes, but is still seeking four people in transportation.
CESD
CESD Transportation Director Stephen Lane said they have nine routes and he would ideally like to have coverage for both the morning and afternoon on those routes.
They have six staff members who fill in as substitutes who work in the cafeteria and administration.
“The ideal number would be to have the routes covered morning and afternoon with the nine committed to the afternoon and our subs staying subs because they work in the cafeteria and administration and have additional duties,” he said. “Drivers are not full time so, ideally I need to have the nine for morning routes and a lot of our subs can only do afternoons.”
Lane said he’s trying to bring on another route because overcrowding has been an issue on some of the routes, especially in the north Madera Highlands area where he has 175 kids between two buses.
Over the summer, Continental brought on five drivers for training with one set to complete training next week. The other four had accepted positions, but had not yet done training before leaving for larger districts.
Lane said while they can’t compete with the higher starting wages at larger districts, they are focusing on offering benefits to the drivers, who are part time.
“Right now, we start at $14 and depending on experience they can earn additional money hourly,” he said. “What we are trying this year — being a small school district we don't have the same options as larger districts with compensation — we’re trying to offer benefits ...for example, when you hit 30 hours a week you can earn health benefits.”
The process for becoming a driver at Continental typically takes four to six weeks, though it can go to eight weeks.
New drivers go through an application and screening process before training on-site to learn the ins and outs of the buses, the routes and eventually take their commercial driver’s license test.
Lane said though he would like to have a few more drivers, he’s confident about the number they have for the first day of school.
“This school year, I’m confident we’ll start with no issues or problems,” he said. “It’s a little difficult if a driver calls off sick, because once one calls off sick I have one sub who can cover mornings and it's a scramble to find enough for the afternoon.”
“I feel good with the game plan moving forward, though I always ask parents and students for patience because there will be hiccups and curveballs.”
Lane just graduated from Grand Canyon University with his bachelor’s degree in Business Management and did his final project about the national bus driver shortage.
During the project, he spent eight weeks looking at bus driver shortages in school districts and other areas he said have been impacted too like Amazon and UPS.
“It’s been a huge shortage and one of the big things I found is that with bus drivers you don't typically see young, fresh out of college people interested in the field, it’s typically retirees who want to do something and not just be sitting at home,” he said. “I have a good range of ages but it's more likely for someone retired to get into this job.”
“Since COVID, some drivers got worried because on the bus, sometimes a kid gets sniffles and it could be allergies, but they could be sick.”
Lane said the project opened his eyes and helped him think about different ways they can keep their drivers and recruit new ones.
SUSD
In August 2022, Sahuarita Unified School District had to temporarily suspend several of their bus routes due to a lack of drivers and worked on consolidating its 48 routes.
Continental helped SUSD during that time with some of their routes and field trips.
SUSD spokesperson Amber Woods said that it’s thanks to their route restructuring and hiring of additional drivers that they have each route covered, and they are working to get more.
“We also have an additional driver trainee who is expected to go through orientation next week,” she said.
This year, SUSD’s pay for new bus drivers is $19.18, an increase from last year’s $18.65.
They are trying to fill three field trip and all purpose driving positions as well as a mechanic.