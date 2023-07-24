Ahead of the upcoming school year, local districts are confident they will have enough bus drivers to get their students to and from school. However, both Continental Elementary School District and Sahuarita Unified School District are still looking to fill more positions.

Currently, Continental Elementary School District is four drivers short of the ideal number, though they have substitute drivers to jump in when needed.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

