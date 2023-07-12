sav3.JPG

Constance Strickland and Deanna Lindeman, who are both in their mid-70s, said the Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers helps keep them active.

 Kim Smith Green Valley News

It was fast approaching 110 degrees Monday afternoon, but the scorching heat didn't faze Constance Strickland and Deanna Lindeman as they made their rounds.

Both women will turn 76 this year and joined the Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers six years ago. On Monday, they jumped into their patrol unit to check on the homes of winter visitors.

sav1.JPG

Deanna Lindeman, a six-year member of SAV, makes sure a door is locked at the home of a Green Valley resident who has left for the summer. 


