It was fast approaching 110 degrees Monday afternoon, but the scorching heat didn't faze Constance Strickland and Deanna Lindeman as they made their rounds.
Both women will turn 76 this year and joined the Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers six years ago. On Monday, they jumped into their patrol unit to check on the homes of winter visitors.
They make sure all of doors and windows are secured and there is no running water — all while keeping an eye out for snakes, wasps and other pesky critters.
When not checking homes and looking for suspicious activity, the women help out with traffic control at accident and crime scenes and natural disasters. They also call residents, known as "telecare clients," who live alone and have health problems to check on their welfare.
They love their work.
"We meet new people and we get to stay active," said Strickland, who is SAV's director of training. "I can sit in front of the TV and get fatter or I can get out and give back to my community."
Lindeman, who is the SAV training manager and instructor, always tells potential volunteers the program is "fun."
The next four-week SAV class is scheduled to begin Oct. 11 and SAV Commander Doug Kenyon hopes to add to the 16 residents who have already signed up to participate.
There are currently 94 SAVs, down from 135 pre-COVID.
While Kenyon said the organization thankfully didn't lose any volunteers to the virus, they've been slow to come back to the organization. As a result, they've cut back on patrol hours and some senior volunteers are now allowed to patrol alone, while others are still required to go out in pairs.
Last month, the volunteers put in 3,893 hours, down 1,500 to 2,000 hours from three years ago, Kenyon said.
So far this year, they've volunteered 28,000 hours, Kenyon said.
SAV members work six-hour shifts and are asked to volunteer 120 hours a year.
The role of SAV is crucial, especially with the staff shortage at the sheriff's office, Kenyon said. They are currently checking on 1,000 houses, calling 81 telecare clients and fingerprinting up to 100 people a month, he said.
The SAVs also manage and assist Neighborhood Watch organizations, help out with special PCSD safety fairs and public events and work with deputies to educate citizens about scams.
"Like with everybody else, it's harder to get people to want to volunteer. Now it seems like everybody's thinking of doing other things and they don't want to make any commitment to volunteer," Kenyon said. "It seems to be a different world now for volunteers. It seems like the retirees are so much younger now and they have a lot of interest in doing pickleball and going on cruises, golf and traveling and maybe having other places to live out besides Green Valley."
The hope is once younger volunteers settle down, they'll want to give back to their community, Kenyon said.
