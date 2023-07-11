SAMTEC (copy) (copy)

Sahuarita's SAMTEC facility is losing a tenant and poised to gain one or two new ones. 

 Jorge Encinas / Sahuarita Sun

The Town of Sahuarita has lost a tenant at the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center and is in negotiations to bring on one or two new businesses to fill the spot.

Steel Jupiter, which makes a coating for masks, respirators and air filtration materials, was approved for SAMTEC last year. Due to a delay in EPA testing and approval of the coating the company makes, the town released Steel Jupiter from its lease in May.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?