The Town of Sahuarita has lost a tenant at the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center and is in negotiations to bring on one or two new businesses to fill the spot.
Steel Jupiter, which makes a coating for masks, respirators and air filtration materials, was approved for SAMTEC last year. Due to a delay in EPA testing and approval of the coating the company makes, the town released Steel Jupiter from its lease in May.
Sahuarita's Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said Steel Jupiter has been in communications with the town about the delay since the second half of 2022.
“The coating they create on various systems, masks and respirators has a higher rate of efficacy and is able to block out more than the average mask system with that added coating,” Gonzalez said. “One of the areas that in order to produce this technology that they were pursuing, still pursuing, is needing to have that technology be reviewed and in compliance with the EPA.”
“That federal review and compliance extended beyond what they initially thought it would.”
Gonzalez said the challenges created by the EPA review delay are two-fold.
“The delay in approval limited their ability to go to market and fully commercialize and not having the ability to commercialize, they were unable to generate revenue and working capital,” he said. “We started to look at the purpose of SAMTEC and the need to generate employee opportunities and when we balanced that with Steel Jupiter and the uncertainty of the EPA review and ruling, we felt it was best that, not knowing a set date of when that would take place, we essentially released them from their lease.”
Steel Jupiter was set to move into a 13,000-square-foot space on the northern side of the building. Gonzalez said they are already in negotiations with two companies to occupy that space.
“One tenant is looking at 8,000 square feet and the other is looking at 5,000,” he said. “The nice thing about these leads we are actively working with is that they would essentially, if both fully materialize, take up the full 13,000 square feet.”
Gonzalez said he’s hopeful they can bring a lease contract for one of the companies to the Town Council for approval in August.
Current tenant PowerPhotonic, approved by the town in June 2022, is almost done with its tenant improvements.
Gonzalez said PowerPhotonic is still facing construction delays due to supply chain issues but the production area and clean room are fully operational and they have already started working inside.
SAMTEC lost its first tenant, Saguaro Solar, in March 2022, due to build-out costs exceeding the company’s estimates.
