ring.jpeg

Rancho Sahuarita resident Yuliana Dixon hopes to return this wedding to its owner.

 Yuliana Dixon

Yuliana Dixon was vacuuming the loft in her new home in Rancho Sahuarita two years ago when she saw something shiny. She's now on a mission to return it.

What she found was a wedding ring, and inside were letters and a date, 10-7-67.



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

