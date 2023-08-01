Yuliana Dixon was vacuuming the loft in her new home in Rancho Sahuarita two years ago when she saw something shiny. She's now on a mission to return it.
What she found was a wedding ring, and inside were letters and a date, 10-7-67.
Dixon suspects the ring was left behind by the people who put the finishing touches on her home on Placita Falena, possibly a carpenter or painter.
She asked the construction manager to make inquiries, then went on Facebook six months after finding the ring in the hopes of locating the owner. That was unsuccessful.
Life went on. She became pregnant with her second child. Her husband deployed for a while, then his wedding photography business got busy. She became immersed in nursing school and raising children and the ring sat largely forgotten in a desk. Until Sunday.
Dixon came across the ring and decided she'd post it on the Residents of Rancho Sahuarita Facebook page again, this time with a photo. She didn't post a picture the first time for the same reason she's not revealing the engraved initials: She wants to make sure it ends up in the right hands.
She's now hoping the picture will make a difference.
A couple of people have already offered her some advice. Reach out to the home builder, Richmond Homes, and try to look up the wedding certificate using the date at Pima County Superior Court.
The latter isn't doable — you can't search by date — but she intends to reach out to the Richmond office in Tucson as soon as she gets a chance.
"It's not a very expensive ring, but I'd love to get it to whomever it belongs," Dixon said. "If they're no longer here and their grandkids got it, that would be awesome."
