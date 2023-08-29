A Pima County grand jury has indicted a Sahuarita woman in connection with the death of her boyfriend.

Tyesha Latise Wayne, 41, is facing one count each of first-degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

IMG_0416.jpeg

Tyesha Wayne


What's NABUR?