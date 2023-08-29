A Pima County grand jury has indicted a Sahuarita woman in connection with the death of her boyfriend.
Tyesha Latise Wayne, 41, is facing one count each of first-degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
A Pima County grand jury has indicted a Sahuarita woman in connection with the death of her boyfriend.
Tyesha Latise Wayne, 41, is facing one count each of first-degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
According to the indictment, Wayne murdered Daniel Walker on Aug. 7 and also disturbed the peace of another person while discharging a deadly weapon.
The indictment identifies the second person with initials only, but a Sahuarita Police Department report indicates one of Wayne's daughters told dispatchers her mother purposely shot Walker, 26.
Wayne remains in the Pima County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million cash-only bond.
According to an interim complaint filed by SPD, a resident in the 100 block of South Burro Canyon Place called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7 to report she'd heard multiple gunshots and a woman yelling, "Call 911."
Around the same time, one of Wayne's two school-aged daughters called 911 and said she'd just seen her mother shoot Walker in their garage, the report stated.
Wayne, who had an injury to her right eye and was bleeding, was arrested without incident. Officers found seven shell casings around the victim's body, according to court documents.
Detectives interviewed Wayne after she was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment. According to a report, she told them she and Walker had been discussing the need for him to change a tire on her car for about a week.
On the day of the shooting, she asked him about the tire and she followed him out to the garage to say goodbye. Wayne told detectives that Walker then hit her head with his motorcycle helmet, told her he was sick of her and pushed her from behind into a door, causing her to strike her face.
According to the report, Wayne said, "He grabbed her and was throwing her around and would not let her go. She asked him to let her go. She retrieved a pistol from her bar and pointed it at (name redacted) and told him to let her go. There was a struggle for the pistol and she fired the gun."
Wayne's attorney has filed a motion to modify the conditions of her release. Pima County Superior Court Judge Brenden Griffin will hear the matter Sept. 8.
Kim Smith | 520-547-9740
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.