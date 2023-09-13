The Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center has served children since its inception in 2009, but it has always envisioned being able to provide fuller resources for families.

Thanks to multiple community partnerships, grant funding and a lot of passionate planning, the SFB-CRC is creating its new Family Resource Center.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

