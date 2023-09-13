The Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center has served children since its inception in 2009, but it has always envisioned being able to provide fuller resources for families.
Thanks to multiple community partnerships, grant funding and a lot of passionate planning, the SFB-CRC is creating its new Family Resource Center.
With designated space for classes, room for kids to play and help for services like DES, the new space inside Good Shepherd United Church of Christ seeks to close a gap in the area for child services.
Program Coordinator Sofia Castro said there’s only one word to describe it — excitement.
“I just feel so lucky working with partners who know what they are doing because this has been something we’ve been wanting to do for a while, especially when we were still at the church,” she said. “They really wanted something but it was just not doable to do everything ourselves. We are really excited to kick it off.”
Slated to begin this fall, they will offer activities for kids and parents/guardians in Spanish and English, family support services and referrals, and activities like Stay and Play, where parents and their babies share time playing with a resource person to guide them.
Castro said the program is made possible through grant funding from First Things First’s Pima South Regional Council through United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, with money from a long-term statewide settlement with tobacco companies.
United Way’s Lela Messick, senior director of Family Resource Centers, said First Things First has long wanted to bring a center like this to the region.
“We have to give props to Jamie Jacob, the South Pima Regional Council Director for First Things First, and this has been in her dream for a long time to get something started in this community,” she said. “So many of our folks are far away from lots of different resources and we learned during the COVID pandemic how isolating it can be when you have a little kid and your only outlet is to go to the library for story hour and now it's closed.”
“We were able to pull together the collaboration and get everyone on board.”
Messick, who will be one of the leads of the new FRC, has 35 years of experience in early childhood education and said they will be able to serve multiple needs for families.
“Families can come and have parenting classes or activities to be with their kids, refine their parenting skills, and we also have another component — family support coordination, which really happens in the families’ homes or elsewhere,” she said. “These are families who need more intensive services than a class. They might need help navigating DCS or they have a child newly diagnosed with a disability and they don't know what to do.”
Community partnerships power the FRC.
Messick said Casa De Los Niños will be providing some of the parent education classes and are also in charge of family support coordination.
Make Way for Books will be providing activities for parents and children around literacy.
Parent Aid will conduct classes focused around men in dad or caregiver roles.
The Easter Seals Blake Foundation will work with families who have intense needs as well as parenting workshops around topics like discipline and the special education system.
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, who conducts similar work in Santa Cruz County, will also be bringing their expertise and classes.
The funding from First Things First is catered toward children through age 5, but the SFB-CRC’s Family Resource Center will have a little bit for everyone in the family.
“We know that some families have school age kids who might need childcare at any given time to attend a parenting class,” Messick said. “So we are preparing for that, too.”
Castro said they rented the space, which includes an office, playroom space and a room for large classes and workshops, from the Good Shepherd Church.
The SFB’s center will be one of three family resource hubs created in the region. The next two will be at Sunnyside Unified School District and Altar Valley Elementary School District.
“We are rolling out a little slower, getting this one up and going and then moving into the next one,” Messick said. “We have a four year contract so we have some time to refine things.”
Castro said they are excited about the opportunity to be a hub for child services here and other areas like Amado.
“It's just truly that excitement to have something for the community, something new that is so needed,” she said. “Adding this other component really makes it feel like we are a total wrap around service.”