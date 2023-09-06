ed lytle.png

Rancho Sahuarita resident Ed Lytle recently told the Sahuarita Town Council from the state and national Disabled American Veterans will be here Sept. 16 to present the charter for the new Sahuarita DAV chapter.

After two years of hard work, 175 Sahuarita veterans will reach an important milestone next week. 

On Sept. 16, representatives of the state and nation's Disabled American Veterans organization will present the Sahuarita DAV's chapter its charter, making it the first new DAV chapter in 20 years, said Senior Vice Commander Ed Lytle.



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?