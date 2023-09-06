Rancho Sahuarita resident Ed Lytle recently told the Sahuarita Town Council from the state and national Disabled American Veterans will be here Sept. 16 to present the charter for the new Sahuarita DAV chapter.
After two years of hard work, 175 Sahuarita veterans will reach an important milestone next week.
On Sept. 16, representatives of the state and nation's Disabled American Veterans organization will present the Sahuarita DAV's chapter its charter, making it the first new DAV chapter in 20 years, said Senior Vice Commander Ed Lytle.
The 103-year-old organization was formed by World War I veterans to help military veterans with such things as filing claims for VA benefits and transitioning to civilian life. It also provides guidance to veterans and their families about pension programs, life insurance, education programs, home loans and rehabilitation programs.
Lytle, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, moved to Sahuarita from Anchorage, Alaska, about nine years ago.
A couple of years ago, he met Navy veteran Ron Bryant, who had been a DAV chapter commander in Seattle for a number of years, and they got to talking about the organization.
He said he learned, "When you raise your hand and say I do, the government says we will, meaning they will take care of us," Lytle said.
After finding out more about the organization, Lytle realized Sahuarita needed a chapter here.
Around the same time, there was a Fourth of July gathering in Rancho Sahuarita where Lytle introduced Bryant to a group of veterans, he said. Pretty soon they were meeting informally at what was then called the Patriots Cafe in Green Valley.
Eventually, they began to meet at the Rancho Sahuarita clubhouse.
In order to become a formal chapter, they had to recruit 75 members willing to pay dues, Lytle said. They also had to create their own bylaws and constitution.
It didn't take long. Now they are at 175 members, including Mayor Tom Murphy, who is a charter member.
There is much work to be done now that DAV Chapter 38 is official, Lytle said.
"There's about 18,000 veterans along the I-19 corridor and only about 3% of them are getting the benefits that they having come to them," Lytle said. "They just had different things happen to them in the service that they never applied to try to and get help from the VA for or some of them have been turned down by the VA because they didn't have the proper paperwork. So we just do what we can to get them the proper paperwork and get them into the VA correctly."
Lytle said they are "very proud" to have reached this point.
