The Town of Sahuarita's Planning and Zoning Commission has again postponed a public hearing to discuss a Conditional Use Permit for a hot-mix asphalt plant near Quail Creek.
A meeting set for Sept. 19 was cancelled to "allow time for the collection of critical air quality data," according to a town press release. The hearing will be rescheduled toward the end of the year after the data is analyzed. Hearings in May and August also were also cancelled.
Vulcan Materials Company wants to expand its sand and gravel operations to include hot mix asphalt production and agreed to conduct an air modeling study to provide insight into the potential emission impact of expanded operations, according to the release.
“An effective air modeling study will demonstrate how emissions will disperse in the air and impact air quality,” said Anna Casadei, director of planning and building for the Town of Sahuarita. “These results will bring us additional data needed to consider the conditional use permit currently under review.”
While the study is underway, town staff will continue to analyze the application and the concerns raised by the public such as traffic, odors, and health and environmental impacts.
“We have engaged the services of a consultant to help us analyze the technical aspects of the application,” said Casadei. “Rest assured, we are leaving no stone unturned as we assess this permit application on behalf of the many citizens and stakeholders who have engaged with this issue.”
The analysis of the data collected will be provided in a staff report that will be made available to the public 10 days prior to the hearing, the news release stated. The community will be notified again when the hearing is scheduled.
Seventeen residents stood before the town council Monday night to voice their objections to the plant; 20 spoke out at a June meeting.
Vulcan is seeking a Type 3 CUP on land north of Quail Creek, the site of a sand and gravel mining operation since the mid-’90s. The plant was annexed into the town in 2000, and Vulcan acquired it in 2015.
Once made, the P&Z Commission’s recommendation on Vulcan’s CUP will be forwarded to the town council for action.
Many speakers opposed to the plant have identified themselves as members of Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita, a grassroots group made up mostly of Quail Creek residents who have given presentations, written white papers and held meetings to organize against the project.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone