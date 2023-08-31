•DSC_0093.JPG (copy)

Opponents to a proposed asphalt plant in Sahuarita attend a meeting June 26. 

 Sahuarita Sun

The Town of Sahuarita's Planning and Zoning Commission has again postponed a public hearing to discuss a Conditional Use Permit for a hot-mix asphalt plant near Quail Creek.

A meeting set for Sept. 19 was cancelled to "allow time for the collection of critical air quality data," according to a town press release. The hearing will be rescheduled toward the end of the year after the data is analyzed. Hearings in May and August also were also cancelled.



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?