cemetery4.jpeg

Many locals were alarmed when they learned the Continental Cemetery was up for sale earlier this month.

Maria Esparza can now breathe easy. So can others with deep ties to the community of Continental.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has purchased the 105-year-old Continental Cemetery.

cemetery1.jpeg

cemetery2.jpeg

Although more than 100 years old, family members still carefully look after the Continental Cemetery.
cemetery 3.jpeg

Details as to who will care for the Continental Cemetery moving forward have yet to be decided.


