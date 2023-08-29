Maria Esparza can now breathe easy. So can others with deep ties to the community of Continental.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has purchased the 105-year-old Continental Cemetery.
When Richard Schutt of Wrangler Real Estate put up a for-sale in front of the cemetery in Madera Reserve this month, texts, phone calls and emails began flying all over the community.
People were alarmed at the idea someone could come into the cemetery and disturb the peace of those interred there, many of them former FICO workers and members of the Pascua Yaqui and Tohono O’odham tribes.
Schutt was hired by a Florida group to sell the cemetery. The group purchased the tax lien placed on the property after Continental Community Cemetery LLC failed to pay $1,617 in property taxes. The Florida group then moved to have the property foreclosed upon and obtained the deed.
The property was listed at $20,000, and the Pascua Yaqui tribe paid full price, Schutt said.
The deed was recorded Monday after a wire transfer was completed, and the Tribal Council is expected to ratify the purchase Sept. 13.
When the phone rang earlier this month, Esparza said she had no idea the taxes had not been paid on the cemetery. Nor does she know who was responsible for paying them.
Esparza said Don Diamond, who developed Madera Reserve in the mid-1990s, promised the families of those interred in the cemetery it would be preserved. However, whatever documents were signed resided with someone else and whoever that person was has probably since died, she said.
As soon as she found out about the sign, Esparza said she reached out to Alfred Lopez Urbina, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's attorney general.
"I said, 'What can we do? This is our community. The ancestors of our tribal members are there.' I said, 'We can't lose it. They'll probably want to build something over it or they'll want to move the graves,'" Esparza said.
Within a week, she learned the tribe was working to purchase the cemetery.
"We're very excited. We're very happy to hear about it and not just the tribal members who have people buried there, but people from the community of Continental who also have had people there for years," Esparza said.
During those first two weeks, Esparza said her phone had been "blowing up" with texts and calls from people concerned about the cemetery's future.
"This means that our people will be taken care of and respected like they should be," Esparza said. "It's good to know that our ancestors will not be taken away or built over."
It's actually not the first time the Pascua Yaquis have purchased a cemetery. Urbina said they bought a cemetery in one of the tribe's historic villages north of Tucson and east of Marana.
"It's something the tribe has done for decades now," Urbina said. "The way we treat our departed is part of our culture, part of our history."
He said the tribe began getting calls as soon as the for sale sign went up and an article was published in the Green Valley News.
Once the tribal council ratifies the purchase, Urbina anticipates additional meetings to discuss the possibility of seeking a tax exemption for the cemetery and getting it declared historic.
There will also be discussions about how the cemetery will be operated and maintained, he said. It's unknown at this time if the cemetery will continue to be reserved for those whose families are buried there, if there's an existing reservation list or even if there's a map.
They do know, however, that Chairman Peter Yucupicio would like to hold a blessing ceremony soon, possibly in October, Urbina said. The tribe believes their ancestors return to Earth in October.
“Animam Mikwame is an age-old tradition that many believe predates Spanish influence. This observance and obligation has been left to us by our elders before us. It is a custom that throughout the month of October helps us to remember and pray for our Animas or loved ones who have passed on before us," Urbina said in an email. "As Yaqui, we believe that this month is dedicated to all Animas wherever they may be in their journey. Our Elders teach us that it is an important custom that we must see through, because it provides spiritual nourishment for our Animas.”
Anima Mikwame concludes Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, when tribal members offer prayer and spiritual food for their Animas, he said.
Stories shared by tribal elders tell of their ancestors living in the Santa Cruz Valley for millennia, Urbina said.
"Archaeological evidence shows how our ancestors brought tools, technologies, and our Hiaki ways to the area centuries before the arrival of Europeans," he wrote. "Our ancestors continued to grow our communities in the valley, raising families and working as miners, cattlemen, and farmers, and over a century ago our families began laying their loved ones to rest at the Continental Cemetery."
Urbina said Yaqui people were the second most recorded indigenous people, after the Tohono O’odham, in the records of the Spanish colonial missions in what is now Southern Arizona and northern Sonora.
"The Santa Cruz River provided life and was a major indigenous trade route," Urbina said.
Yaqui people appear in the mission records as early as the 1720s. In a 1796 census, Yaquis represented about 12% of the population both at Tumacacori, in what is now Arizona, and at Cocospera, about 60 miles southwest of present-day Nogales, he wrote.
The community of Continental dates to World War I, long before Green Valley was around, and was a farm growing guayule to make rubber for the war effort. Post-war, cotton became the cash crop and for a time the fields were owned by Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands. Then came Farmers Investment Co., owned by the Walden family, which eventually started its pecan operation.
By the time the Waldens arrived in the 1940s, the three-acre cemetery was well established, enclosed by a four-strand barbed wire fence.
There are conflicting reports on how many people are buried in the cemetery. Family members have said there are more than 100, many in unmarked graves. Pima County officials believe the number is 53, while acknowledging a high likelihood that additional historic or ancient burials may exist on the grounds that have not been recorded or marked.
The oldest grave is that of Luz Encinas from May 22, 1918. Ernestina M. Sanchez in 2021 and Frank T. Lopez in 2022 were among the latest to be interred there.
According to accounts in the Green Valley News and Arizona Daily Star, Diamond agreed to preserve, not move, the cemetery and the Pima County Board of Supervisors signed off on the deal.
Madera Reserve's Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions notes the cemetery falls outside the board's purview but states the cemetery must be maintained "in accordance with certain aesthetic standards."
John Pestle, president of the Madera Reserve Board of Directors, said the recent purchase is the "best possible resolution."
"This puts the cemetery back in the hands of the families," he said.