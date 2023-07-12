A Green Valley man accused of murdering his roommate told authorities he shot the man in the back twice over a woman, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report.
Stephen Murray, 72, called 911 around 9:40 p.m. Monday to say he'd shot Seth Satterwhite, hoped he was dead and that he was going to kill himself, according to the report.
Deputies found Murray near Interstate 19 and the Papago Road exit south of Tucson. At the same time, deputies in Green Valley found Satterwhite, 44, deceased inside a home in the 1500 block of North Paseo de la Tinaja.
After being advised of his Miranda rights, Murray told authorities he and Satterwhite had been arguing via text about a woman Murray was interested in but whom he believed was seeing Satterwhite, the report stated. Murray told Satterwhite he needed to move out.
"Mr. Murray became concerned that Mr. Satterwhite would return to the residence with his gun, so he kept his own gun within reach until he arrived," the report stated. "He stated he would either talk to Mr. Satterwhite or 'take him out of the equation.'"
When Satterwhite arrived at the home, Murray showed him his gun, but Satterwhite didn't respond and headed for his room, the report stated.
Fearing Satterwhite was going to draw or retrieve his gun, Murray shot him twice in the back, the report stated. Murray told detectives Satterwhite crawled to his room, opened the door and went inside. Murray then left the home.
According to the report, Satterwhite had signs of trauma consistent with gunshots and two .380 casings were found in the living room. They found a Taurus .380 in Murray's vehicle.
Murray was booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is being held on $700,000 bail.
