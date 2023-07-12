Stephen Murray booking photo.jpg

Stephen Murray

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

A Green Valley man accused of murdering his roommate told authorities he shot the man in the back twice over a woman, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report.

Stephen Murray, 72, called 911 around 9:40 p.m. Monday to say he'd shot Seth Satterwhite, hoped he was dead and that he was going to kill himself, according to the report.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?