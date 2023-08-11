Roger Shuman has seen plenty of coyotes in his Quail Creek neighborhood but he never expected to lose a beloved pet to one.
On Aug. 3, Shuman experienced something most Arizonans only dread — his 12-year-old chihuahua, Ginger, was attacked and killed by a coyote in his backyard.
Shuman said he regularly sees coyotes around the golf course but he always thought his three dogs were protected in his fenced yard.
“I was there for four years and I had the doggie door the whole time,” he said. “I thought they were safe. When I’ve seen coyotes out walking, I never thought they would be able to jump like that. This was a really big one; I’ve never seen one this big.”
On that Thursday morning, Shuman’s dogs went into the yard through the doggie door when he heard something going on.
“Usually, they go out for the first time at 6 a.m. and I have a corner lot with a wrought iron fence so they can hear other dogs go by,” he said. “Every morning I hear them go out and greet other dogs and I heard a commotion that sounded a little different.”
“I got out and checked it out and there was a coyote in my backyard who had jumped the fence and my chihuahua was in its mouth.”
Shuman said his dog was able to get out of the coyote’s mouth and he scared the animal off.
“I herded all three of the dogs into the house and my chihuahua was all torn up, but she was still alive,” he said.
He drove Ginger to a veterinary hospital in Tucson where she was taken into surgery. When she got out, Shuman got the text that she was resting.
“An hour later she wasn't able to breathe,” he said.
The damage to her throat was too severe.
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson spokesman Mark Hart said reports of coyotes coming into yards for small pets are made once every quarter or six months.
“They are extremely opportunistic hunters,” Hart said. “In the larger sense, the more we build into the urban wildland, the more wildlife contacts we will have. It doesn't matter where you live. In this environment, which is really unique, our main urban wildlife are bobcats, coyotes and javelinas.”
Hart said coyotes can easily jump a six-foot fence and can be bold.
“I’ve talked to homeowners on this point many times,” he said. “If you have a dog in the yard, be with them. But even with that, I've heard reports of coyotes jumping walls and snatching a pet right there when a person is present.”
There are few reported incidents in Green Valley.
In a 2010, three dogs were let off their leashes and ran after a coyote in Desert Meadows I. When they returned, they seemed to be OK, the owners told the Green Valley News at the time.
Three days later, their Australian cattle dog was limping and was found to have a three-inch gash to the bone on a hind leg that required stitches.
Hart said coyote rollers, rolling pipes that run across the top of fencing, can be installed to help keep them out of yards.
"They will roll off it," Hart said. "They don't leap a fence in a single bound; they have to use one or more paws on top of the fence to get over.”
Should a person encounter a coyote or other wildlife, Hart said to deter it.
“Loud noise is the best deterrent. You can use a can filled with coins and shake it — we call that a coyote shaker,” he said. “If you see one, deter it right away. When trying to deter it, remember it’s not enough to get them to back up. You need it to clear the area.”
Other basic precautions to keep in mind when it comes to coyotes is ensuring pet food is not left outside, garbage is secured and bird seed — which coyotes eat — is contained in a bird feeder placed up high.
Shuman said he will miss Ginger and he’s relieved his other two dogs are OK, something he attributes to their size.
“All three dogs were barking, but the coyote saw a nine-pound dog and decided that’s breakfast,” he said.
He hopes others in his neighborhood and Green Valley will keep a watchful eye on their pets, and that his story can serve as a warning that the coyote is still in the area.
“He’s still out there somewhere and can look for other dogs."