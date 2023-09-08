Moments after setting a fire that resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in merchandise at Walmart in Sahuarita, the suspect returned to the scene, asked about the fire and complained about price-gouging to Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland.
Those details were among several Sahuarita Police detectives shared with Pima County Justice of the Peace Victoria Steele in the hopes of obtaining a $500,000 bond for Jeffrey Lee Mayfield. She set his bond at $50,000.
According to authorities, the Sahuarita Walmart was evacuated around 7:15 p.m. after it was learned a fire had started in the paper products aisle and heavy smoke filled the store.
Walmart's sprinkler system was activated throughout the store and the fire was under control by 7:36 p.m.
A mother and 14-year-old girl, both with asthma, were evaluated for smoke inhalation.
Denisse and Greg Freeland were shopping with their two daughters when the fire broke out.
When he saw the flames, Greg said he asked a Walmart employee where to get a fire extinguisher but they were unable to find one. He said flames that were five or six feet high quickly jumped to near ceiling height.
“There was no panic whatsoever,” he said of the crowded store. “But people weren’t taking it seriously.”
He said as the flames and smoke grew, some shoppers were still attempting to check out.
“It was a very full store,” he said, adding the evacuation “was very orderly.”
Freeland said sprinklers activated and it was another four minutes or so before the fire alarm went off.
Suspect ID'd
When conducting interviews, police spoke to a Walmart employee who said she'd noticed a man in a peach-colored shirt inside the store for several hours prior to the fire without any merchandise and she found that suspicious, according to a court document.
When power was restored to the store, detectives found surveillance footage showing a man in a peach-colored shirt extending his arm into an aisle twice moments before the aisle erupted in flames, according to the court document.
Patrol officers found the man Mayfield in the parking lot and detectives interviewed him after reading him his rights.
Mayfield told the detectives he had walked to Walmart from Amado after having an argument with his grandmother.
"Because he was upset, he used a small black lighter to ignite what he believed was toilet paper within the Walmart," the report stated.
Mayfield indicated he thought about re-entering the store after setting the fire and when asked why, he dragged his hand across his neck to imply he'd thought about committing suicide, the report stated.
Although Mayfield apologized throughout the interview, he repeatedly indicated he was upset that rich people don't help the poor and that's why prices keep increasing, the report stated.
Noland and another officer told detectives firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze when Mayfield approached them, asked them about the fire and complained about price-gouging.
"Suspect Jeffrey Lee Mayfield did inquire if anyone was injured during the fire, but appeared to mainly be concerned with the financial aspect...which was the price-gouging," the report stated.
Detectives asked the judge to consider a high bond considering the amount of lost merchandise and the employees who will be out of work for an undetermined amount of time. Total loss of merchandise was estimated to be $12 million to $15 million.
"Local community members will also face certain struggles as the loss of one of the town's largest grocery stores takes several weeks to re-open," the report stated.
Walmart officials have not attached a timeframe to reopening.
Detectives said Mayfield has been the subject of several criminal investigations over the last four years but did not elaborate.
Walmart Press Office Director Joe Pennington said the company is grateful nobody was injured and for the quick action of emergency responders.
"As an essential store to our community, our goal is to assess any damage and reopen as quickly as possible," he said.
Pennington said the store's curbside pharmacy is available now. It will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They'll also be working with the Walmart Supercenter at 1650 W. Valencia Road in Tucson to manage additional customer needs, Pennington said.
He said he would follow up with the Green Valley News with information on re-opening the store, which held a re-grand opening last month after a major remodeling.
A town spokeswoman said town officials are in contact with Walmart to help deal with employees out of work and other fallout from the fire, including potentially reduced retail traffic to that part of Sahuarita. She said the store was flooded.
No information was immediately available on how many employees work at the store.