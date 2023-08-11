IMG_20230810_150758895_HDR.jpg

 Sahuarita police found Daniel Walker dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in the garage of this home. The photo has been modified to remove the house number. 

 Kim Smith Green Valley News

The daughter and neighbor of a Madera Highlands woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend Monday night told authorities the woman shot the victim at least once as he lay on the ground, an allegation she denied.

IMG_0416.jpeg

Tyesha Wayne

Officers found seven shell casings around the victim's body, according to court documents.



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

