The daughter and neighbor of a Madera Highlands woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend Monday night told authorities the woman shot the victim at least once as he lay on the ground, an allegation she denied.
Officers found seven shell casings around the victim's body, according to court documents.
Tyesha Wayne, 40, was arrested Wednesday night at her home on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Daniel Walker, 26. She remains in the Pima County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
According to an interim complaint filed by the Sahuarita Police Department, a resident in the 100 block of South Burro Canyon Place called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Monday to report she'd heard multiple gunshots and a woman yelling, "Call 911."
Around the same time, one of Wayne's school-aged daughters called 911 and said she'd just seen her mother purposely shoot Walker in their garage, the report stated.
Wayne, who had an injury to her right eye and was bleeding, was arrested without incident.
When officers interviewed the first 911 caller, she told them she didn't see anything unusual when she stepped outside after hearing noises she thought could be thunder or firecrackers, the report stated. However, when she heard noises again she saw a man laying on the garage floor behind tires and witnessed a woman shooting him once before the women yelled, "Call the police, call the police."
When forensic interviewers at the Children's Advocacy Center spoke with Wayne's daughters one said she was upstairs and heard the gunshots but didn't see anything.
According to the report, the other daughter said after she and her mother returned from Walmart she heard her mother and Walker fighting in the garage and then gunshots. When she went to the garage door she saw Walker fall to the floor and her mother told her to call 911.
The girl said her mother and the gun her mother placed on the kitchen counter had blood on them.
Detectives interviewed Wayne after she was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment. According to a report, she told them she and Walker had been discussing the need for him to change a tire on her car for about a week.
On the day of the shooting, she asked him about the tire and she followed him out to the garage to say goodbye. Wayne told detectives that Walker then hit her head with his motorcycle helmet, told her he was sick of her and pushed her from behind into a door, causing her to strike her face.
According to the report, Wayne said "He grabbed her and was throwing her around and would not let her go. She asked him to let her go. She retrieved a pistol from her bar and pointed it at (name redacted) and told him to let her go. There was a struggle for the pistol and she fired the gun."
The detectives noted in their report Wayne could not say how many times she fired the gun saying she was fighting for her life. She denied shooting him after he fell to the ground.
Detectives found seven spent shell casings around Walker, who had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and what appeared to be a defensive wound to one of his fingers, the report stated.
The victim's brother said he overheard Wayne threaten to kill Walker in an April 2023 phone call, according to the report.
The interim complaint states Sahuarita police have responded to domestic violence incidents at the home and in one of those Walker had been trying to leave in order to distance himself from Wayne.
Several neighbors interviewed Thursday said the couple had been renting the home for about a year and they'd never heard or seen anything suspicious prior to Monday night.