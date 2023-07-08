Karyn Cecilia-1.jpg

Karyn Prechtel-Altman, deputy director of public services and community engagement for Pima County Public Library, demonstrates one of the blood pressure cuffs on library employee CeCe Mendoza.

 Pima County Library

The Pima County Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to provide blood pressure testing kits at all 27 of its libraries.

Patrons can check out the kits, which include a blood pressure cuff, instructions and a reference guide, for six weeks and renew for another six weeks if no one is on the waiting list.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

