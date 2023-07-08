The Pima County Library has partnered with the American Heart Association to provide blood pressure testing kits at all 27 of its libraries.
Patrons can check out the kits, which include a blood pressure cuff, instructions and a reference guide, for six weeks and renew for another six weeks if no one is on the waiting list.
Karyn Prechtel-Altman, deputy director of public services and community engagement at the libraries, is overseeing the project, and said the kits became available June 30.
“This program actually came from the American Heart Association, who reached out to us and let us know they had generous donors who would fund the initiative here in Pima County,” she said. “We jumped all over the opportunity.”
The American Heart Association has been partnering with libraries to lend out blood pressure kits since 2022, as part of the Libraries with Heart initiative.
Kaley Kantor, region senior community impact consultant at the American Heart Association, said they were responsible for providing 100 blood pressure cuffs to the library as well as a referral guide to qualified health care centers. The funding came from donations.
“Libraries are a resource for community members outside just checking out books,” she said. “They are really the holy grail in the community in terms of connecting people and services. They’re natural partners in bridging health equity.”
Kantor said they hope the initiative will help people gain access to a tool to monitor their health.
“We know that nearly 50% of people are suffering from high blood pressure right now and sometimes insurance will cover it and other times they won’t,” she said. “This model with the libraries is a lending library, which helps keep the sustainability of the program.”
Prechtel-Altman said they had close to 20 kits lent out this week.
For the Pima County Library, the initiative meets one of their missions for community health and wellness.
“We knew there was great need and with this economy it is so difficult for people living paycheck to paycheck, a $40 device is a luxury for a lot of people,” she said. “We’re always looking for opportunities to make a difference.”
Prechtel-Altman said they are ordering extra large size cuffs as well as some youth blood pressure cuffs that they hope to have available in the fall.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone