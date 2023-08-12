first day.jpeg

SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela high-fives students Monday, the first day of school and the day before students sheltered in place during a storm.

 SUSD

On Tuesday, Sahuarita Unified School District had what Superintendent Manny Valenzuela called the “perfect storm” of elements that prompted shelter-in-place protocols during a monsoon.

“Site-based restrictions or shelter in places happen with some level of regularity with the weather,” he said. “I think the uniqueness of this one was what I called the perfect storm of the amount of water, the strong wind, the high frequency of lightning, the timing right at dismissal and the fact it was the second day of school.”



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

