On Tuesday, Sahuarita Unified School District had what Superintendent Manny Valenzuela called the “perfect storm” of elements that prompted shelter-in-place protocols during a monsoon.
“Site-based restrictions or shelter in places happen with some level of regularity with the weather,” he said. “I think the uniqueness of this one was what I called the perfect storm of the amount of water, the strong wind, the high frequency of lightning, the timing right at dismissal and the fact it was the second day of school.”
“I don't remember another time that converged on all of those variables at once.”
Valenzuela said it was around 1:55 p.m. when they decided the sudden change in the weather made it too risky to use traditional dismissal procedures.
“With all that and it being the second day of school, the thought of trying to mobilize hundreds of students for that first dismissal period to cars and buses, it just seemed like a risky proposition,” he said.
While they observe basic safety protocols, including shelter in place, Valenzuela said they used flexibility as the day progressed.
“We also empower and trust our school leaders to make decisions and literally at the same time they all drew the same conclusion that circumstances suggested it was not a safe and sound plan to proceed normally,” he said. “The determination to shelter in place helps to keep students in a safe environment until the weather situation passes.”
One of the priorities was informing the community and families about what was happening, which bus routes were delayed or canceled, and updates, including Nixle alerts from Sahuarita Police.
Valenzuela said 18 bus routes were canceled because drivers could not get to their destinations due to flooding. The district covers just over 600 square miles.
“When you have those rain events there are lots of roads across the span of the district that flood and have debris floating and are impassable. In total, we had 18 routes that were not able to achieve their destination, their drop-offs,” he said. “So we brought them back.”
Sahuarita High School had the highest number of canceled routes — about eight.
Valenzuela said principals at each school worked to call parents or have students call their own parents to come up with alternative rides. They were able to get everyone home around 6 p.m.
“It’s a testament to how everyone worked together and made alternative arrangements to get home,” he said. “Thankfully, everyone got home safely.”
Valenzuela said the community feedback has been positive.
“On the effectiveness and success side, adherence to basic procedures and routines, the overall timeliness and accuracy of communication was strong,” he said. “The ability to be flexible, to monitor and adjust, and the ability to find alternative solutions in real time that whole collaborative spirit was really positive.”
He said his biggest takeaway was the importance of a centralized management of logistics with transportation.
“As far as the buses are concerned, they kind of have to move with some level of unification because they are dependent on each other,” he said. “If routes at one school end at another school they need to move in unison.”
“We have three separate tiers and for the tiers to flow accurately and timely they are interdependent, which speaks to the bigger picture of managing incidents like this.”
