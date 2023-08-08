Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll recognized the work of his part-time employees Monday and his intern during a short ceremony attended by their family, colleagues and his constant companion, Bella, a Schnauzer he rescued three years ago. He presented Erika Acle, Frederick Klein, Rebecca Hansen, Patricia Gregston and David Hagarty awards while describing their work and hosted a luncheon. It was the first time Carroll has held such an event. He was appointed to the bench in 2017 by the Pima County Board of Supervisors, was elected in 2018, and ran unopposed in the 2022 election to retain his seat for another four-year term.

Sahuarita teenager David Hagarty, right, shows off the award he received from Green Valley Justice of the Court Ray Carroll Monday for his work as an intern.


