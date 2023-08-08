Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Frederick Klein shares a laugh with Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll and his buddy, Bella, Monday. Carroll hosted a luncheon to honor the court's part-time employees and intern.
Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Frederick Klein shares a laugh with Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll and his buddy, Bella, Monday. Carroll hosted a luncheon to honor the court's part-time employees and intern.
Kim Smith photos
Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll and mediator Rebecca Gregston share a moment during a recognition ceremony held at the courthouse Monday.
Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll and mediator Rebecca Hansen.
Erika Acle, a small-claims agent, shows off the award Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll presented her Monday to show his appreciation for her work.
Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll recognized the work of his part-time employees Monday and his intern during a short ceremony attended by their family, colleagues and his constant companion, Bella, a Schnauzer he rescued three years ago. He presented Erika Acle, Frederick Klein, Rebecca Hansen, Patricia Gregston and David Hagarty awards while describing their work and hosted a luncheon. It was the first time Carroll has held such an event. He was appointed to the bench in 2017 by the Pima County Board of Supervisors, was elected in 2018, and ran unopposed in the 2022 election to retain his seat for another four-year term.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone