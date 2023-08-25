At the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arizona (OLLI-UA), members can take classes on anything from yoga to history.
But for those participating at the Green Valley campus, there’s far more than just educational benefits — it’s a way to foster connection and promote healthy aging.
Program Manager Scott Aldridge said the volunteer/member-run organization has acted as a community hub for more than 30 years and offers a lot of social and learning opportunities.
“We try to provide a variety of topics and a big part of our program is that the community aspect is really important,” he said. “It’s about staying engaged socially and mentally as you age.”
“Our program is really a healthy aging program in disguise.”
OLLI is launching its largest fall program ever, extending its in-person offerings while keeping online classes that developed over the pandemic.
“Our program has expanded since COVID to both in-person and online so we’re excited that we are having a lot more in-person activities returning, especially in Green Valley we are encouraging as much participation as possible down there,” he said. “On top of that, members are still saying, ‘I know that COVID is more diminished but we really want these online classes to also stay.’”
“So our program has changed dramatically over the last few years.”
Aldridge said there are more than 200 participants at the Green Valley location, and they have been working to rebuild after the pandemic when they were forced to move all their classes online.
“We are on a growing path because we are expanding with more in-person offerings, so we will see more growth out of that,” he said. “So far, there’s been a lot of strong interest and it seems people are ready to get back out more and more.”
They have added additional field trip opportunities too to help people get out and experience new things.
Member David Kikel lives at La Posada and is the chair of the OLLI Green Valley Council and secretary of the board. He said he’s already seen excitement from members and residents about the expansion of in-person opportunities.
“One of the drawbacks with online is when participating online you lose personal interactions like when a person is standing around and chatting before class or after the end,” he said. “That interaction was a significant source of community building and the ability to attract volunteers.”
“Tuesday we were holding an informational introduction to OLLI here in La Posada and it turned out two participants both attended OLLI in-person and cherished that contact. So, when we went online they stopped attending.”
OLLI classes are taught and run by volunteers, and Kikel said they did lose a few study group leaders during the pandemic who missed the in-person connection.
Class offerings are decided by the community itself, based on what volunteers can bring to the table.
“They have a subject area that was their professional interest before, a retired professor in this or that, or someone who just had an avid non-vocational interest in the subject whether astronomy or desert gardening or whatever,” Kikel said. “Some have continued similar courses from semester to semester with some variations.”
They will recruit for volunteer instructors if they have enough interest in a topic. He said many of the volunteers do this as a way to give back, himself included.
And, there’s as many benefits for those who volunteer as those who take classes.
“One aspect of being a volunteer-run organization is it speaks to healthy aging, that you can bring something and participate in something larger,” Aldridge said. “We have a lot of opportunities, big and small. The biggest is teaching classes or wearing multiple hats on the board. There’s small tasks of being a host in the classroom, tending to members' needs, helping with AV, aspects like that.”
To participate in OLLI classes, people can purchase a membership that allows them to take as many classes as they want for a flat fee. A semester at the Green Valley campus with online options is $200; it's $225 for the year.
Aldridge said the Green Valley campus is designed around the community itself.
“In Green Valley, it's all locals really running it, it's about building something around the local community,” he said. “We are adapting each campus to where they are at and the people who are there.”