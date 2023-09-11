Sahuarita Walmart will reopen Tuesday morning, five days after a fire caused the loss of $12 to $14 million in merchandise.
Walmart Communications Director Joe Pennington confirmed the reopening in an email Monday afternoon to the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun. No other details were immediately available.
Amado resident Jeffrey Mayfield, 29, was arrested on suspicion of arson and endangerment after being spotted on video surveillance extending his arm into the paper products aisle twice and flames erupting moments later, court documents indicate.
The fire started about 7:15 p.m. and was under control about 20 minutes later in large part to sprinklers being activated, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
Police spoke to a Walmart employee who said she'd noticed a man in a peach-colored shirt inside the store for several hours prior to the fire without any merchandise and she found that suspicious, according to a court document.
Mayfield matched that description and patrol officers found him in the store parking lot.
According to court documents, Mayfield told the detectives he had walked to Walmart from Amado after having an argument with his grandmother.
"Because he was upset, he used a small black lighter to ignite what he believed was toilet paper within the Walmart," the report stated.
Mayfield indicated he thought about re-entering the store after setting the fire and when asked why, he dragged his hand across his neck to imply he'd thought about committing suicide, the report stated.
Although Mayfield apologized throughout the interview, he repeatedly indicated he was upset that rich people don't help the poor and that's why prices keep increasing, the report stated.
He remains in the Pima County jail on a $50,000 bond.
