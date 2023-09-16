Continental Elementary School District was hit by a “triple whammy” in a 2022 law that sent property taxes soaring 16.7% for those in the district.
Chief Deputy Pima County Treasurer Chris Ackerley explained to the CESD board Sept. 12 why the increase will hit Continental harder than any other district in the state.
“There’s three important things to keep in mind — the first thing is this is the result of legislative action and it's not something that this district or this board nor the county Board of Supervisors decided on their own. It’s the result of a state law gone awry,” he said in the meeting. “The second thing to know is Continental does not get the extra money. Our office is going to collect it but it is not coming to you guys.”
“The third thing to know is because of its unique nature, Continental is the district in the state most heavily impacted by this change in statute.”
Ackerley said six districts across the state are affected, but not to the level of CESD.
CESD is a one-school district without a high school, so for years it has paid Sahuarita Unified School District tuition for its students to attend one of SUSD’s high schools.
Ackerley said in 2022, the state Legislature had good intentions when it sought to end one district paying tuition to another, but didn’t properly plan it out.
“The idea was, let's just charge elementary-only school districts the average cost of a high school student. And whatever district they end up going to, that district will count the student into their own numbers in their funding formulas,” he said. “The Legislature failed to do the math or integrate it with all the other complex school funding formulas. You guys got a triple whammy.”
In 2022, Continental came up with its $7.3 million budget, including the amount of tuition to go to SUSD. School districts have to pay a minimum amount of tax to the state, and CESD fell short. The state added the amount short to the tax bill to put into a general equalization fund.
This year, when CESD created its budget, the state multiplied the number of its high school students attending other districts last year by the average cost of high school tuition, about $8,000, causing CESD to owe about another $2 million.
But Ackerley said legislators didn’t integrate it with other school funding formulas, and that $2 million doesn’t count toward their minimum.
“You still have to pay and collect another $2 million from taxpayers,” he said. “In addition, you can no longer count those students as yours, so you will get less basic state aid money.”
Taxpayers with a home with an assessed valuation of $200,000 can expect to see a $243 tax increase -- 60% of that attributable to the legislation passed in 2022.
As for the additional $2 million Continental owes, Ackerley said he doesn’t know where that money will end up. The new law instructed the money to go into a county equalization fund but that levy for county equalization was zeroed out this year, so the county superintendent does not currently operate a generalization fund.
Ackerley’s department will essentially hold on to the money, already being collected as residents begin to pay their property taxes this month, until a decision is made.
“We will hold on to the money until the superintendent's office directs us on what to do with it,” he said.
Ackerley said the fix, if there is one, has to be legislative action.
He said the property tax oversight committee will review this, and the Legislature will start back up in January, though it's time to start contacting lawmakers now.
When asked what the county’s treasurer's and superintendent’s office would do to push the Legislature in the right direction, Ackerley declined to comment.
“I'm not going to answer this question from this position given I’m a current candidate for (Pima County) treasurer,” he said. “I will leave those political comments for another day and time.”
State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, whose district includes CESD, said Friday she will "continue to work with stakeholders in the upcoming legislative session to evaluate what legislation can fix the school tax formula."
Gabaldon said she voted for the legislation "after robust stakeholder discussions among county superintendents and school districts recommending its support. I am delighted to hear that other members have also recognized the unintended consequences on the taxpayers of the Continental school district and that the majority leadership have written to the state's Property and Tax Oversight Commission, expressing their desire to address and fix the funding formula."