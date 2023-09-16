Screenshot 2023-09-14 at 3.01.24 PM.png

Chief Deputy Pima County Treasurer Chris Ackerley speaks to the Continental Governing Board. 

Continental Elementary School District was hit by a “triple whammy” in a 2022 law that sent property taxes soaring 16.7% for those in the district.

Chief Deputy Pima County Treasurer Chris Ackerley explained to the CESD board Sept. 12 why the increase will hit Continental harder than any other district in the state.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

