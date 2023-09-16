For the last 40 years, J.A. Jance written nearly two books a year. So when it took her an entire year to write her most recent Ali Reynolds book, "Collateral Damage," she was worried.
"I thought, oh, my God, I lost my mojo. I'll never be able to write another book. This is probably the last book I'll ever write. And yet, when I finished it and turned it in, I sat down and I wrote 'Blessing of the Lost Girls' in two months flat. That's a record for me," Jance said in a recent phone interview from Seattle.
Jance, a New York Times best-selling author who grew up in Bisbee, will be at the Joyner-Green Valley Library on Sept. 23 to discuss 'Blessing of the Lost Girls.' The book will feature her long-time characters Cochise County Sheriff Joanna Brady and the Walker family.
Although Jance occasionally writes books featuring some combination of Brady, retired Seattle detective J.P. Beaumont and news anchor-turned-detective Ali Reynolds, it's the first time Brady and the Walkers have come together.
Prior to becoming an author, Jance worked in the public school system on the Tohono O'Odham reservation for what she calls five life-changing years.
"That story just came flowing out of me and I think it's because I still feel such a connection to the people on the reservation," she said.
According to Jance, four years after her first Beaumont book she began to feel as though she had a regular job tying her down. Her editor reminded her of her first book, a slightly fictionalized story about a series of murders in 1970 that had never been published because it was too long. She decided to keep the title, "Hour of the Hunter," but scrapped the rest.
The result was the first Walker book, which came out in 1991. "Blessing of the Lost Girls" is the sixth in the series and chronicles the hunt of a serial killer throughout the Southwest.
"When I set out to write the first Walker book, 'Hour of the Hunter,' I wanted to bring the reservation to life to people who would never go there, to people who have no idea that these people have lived in that corner of the desert, where Tucson or Ts-iuk-shan, as the Tohono O'odham called it, and Green Valley are located. Whoever won wrote the history books and so we just sort of erased their culture. So I wanted to bring the reservation to life," Jance said.
Jance does that by weaving the stories and the legends of the Tohono O'odham into her Walker books. In the beginning, the main characters were the fictional former Tucson sheriff Brandon Walker and his wife, author Diana Ladd Walker. In this latest book, the main character are Ladd Walker's son-in-law, Dan Pardee, Brady and Brady's daughter, Jenny, a criminal justice major in college.
While she didn't want to give anything more away, Jance said the San Xavier del Bac Mission figures into the story. A few hours after her Green Valley appearance, Jance will be holding another event in the San Xavier District Council Chambers.
"I wanted it to be on a Saturday afternoon so that people who come to the event can visit the mission, to walk up the path to the hill and can go get popovers, chili or bean or powdered sugar and honey from the Indian ladies cooking them over woodfire in the parking lot because that's part of the Tohono O'odham experience. I'm hoping that people will take advantage of that," she said.
Jance, who turns 79 next month, will be on tour through Oct. 7. She used to split her time between homes in Tucson and Seattle, but now lives in Seattle full time.
She has written 66 books and this is her 66th book tour.
While some might think the order of Jance's books depends on her whims, that couldn't be further from the truth. They are actually up to her publishers, HarperCollins for the Brady, Beaumont and Walker stories and Simon & Schuster for the Reynolds books.
The next Beaumont book is going through the editing process. Next up will be a Reynolds book followed by another Brady book.
As for storylines, Jance said she has strict rules for herself. She focuses on one book tour or one book at a time. Her next Reynolds book is due March 1 and she'll focus on that once she's done with her tour.
"I can't even think about Jenny and Joanna right now because they're way down the pike. But when it's time to pick up a storyline, again, within just a matter of a couple of pages, especially with Beaumont, where he's written in the first person, I'm back in his world back, seeing things through his point of view, hearing what he hears, hearing what he's thinking, and it's just fun to be back home with those characters," Jance said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone