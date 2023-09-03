Property owners in the Continental Elementary School District will get an unpleasant surprise next week when their tax notices arrive, and they can thank a law passed in 2022 — a law that had unintended consequences.
CESD is a one-school district with a K-8 school. For years, it has paid the Sahuarita Unified School District tuition for Continental students who moved on to SUSD high schools.
In 2022, lawmakers changed the state’s funding formula and the unintended consequence is causing a 16.7% increase in overall property taxes for those in the district, which includes large parts of Green Valley and Sahuarita, said Chief Deputy Pima County Treasurer Chris Ackerley.
That means a home with an assessed valuation of $200,000 can expect to see a $243 tax increase, he said. He said 60 percent of that increase can be directly attributed to the legislation passed in 2022.
Continental’s primary levy increased from 1.779 to 2.145. Overall, the Continental district will see its primary tax levy increase by roughly $2.4 million, or 44.3%, Ackerley said.
While it was too late to take steps to correct the error this legislative session, there are discussions underway on how to fix it next year, Ackerley said.
State Senate President Warren Petersen and state Speaker of the House Ben Toma informed the state’s Property Tax Oversight Commission the tax increase was not the intent of HB 2124 in 2022.
They asked PTOC on Aug. 1 to direct counties not to implement the new law. But Pima County Treasurer Beth Ford said in a news release her office must follow the law and send the bills based on the levies adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
Ackerley said the intent of the new law was to stop one district from paying tuition to another school district because of open enrollment and the growing number of charter schools.
No one could have immediately predicted the impact on Continental, being only one of three elementary-only school districts in the state, he said.
It wasn’t until the Arizona Department of Education began compiling enrollment numbers and levy statistics and the Arizona Department of Revenue started putting together guidance that the consequences were discovered, Ackerley said.
Continental Superintendent Roxana Rico said they are working to find a solution.
"I will continue to work closely with the Pima County superintendent, Pima County treasurer and all legislative members to ensure a fix,” she said. “Local districts do not have authority over laws mandated by the state Legislature".
