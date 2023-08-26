The number of people seeking protective orders against each other from Green Valley Justice Court is on the rise.
In 2022, 10 people obtained Orders of Protection from Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll and eight others obtained an Injunction Against Harassment.
During the first seven months of this year, 12 Orders of Protection were granted and 10 Injunctions Against Harassment were granted.
When an act of domestic violence has occurred or been threatened between family members, former romantic partners or ex-roommates, the parties can seek what’s called an Order of Protection that prohibits one or both of the parties from having contact with the other.
When people don’t have a familial relationship and there has been a series of harassing incidents, one or both of the parties can seek an Injunction Against Harassment from a judge.
A review of court documents revealed a variety of circumstances and allegations.
Several former in-laws have been forced to go to the court for Orders of Protection when child custody disputes have gotten ugly and many domestic violence victims have also sought them.
Jealousy, anger and hurt feelings appear to be at the heart of a lot of the Orders of Protection, too.
In one case, a man accused his former girlfriend of sharing pictures of his genitals with others and using a fake Facebook created under his name to harass his friends.
Unwilling to accept a breakup, several people have apparently turned to Snapchat and Instagram to stalk their former loves when sending them dozens of texts didn't work, records show.
In one case, a convicted abuser was accused of having his cellmates in prison repeatedly call his former girlfriend to convince her to call him, saying he was remorseful, lonely or concerned for her well-being.
Carroll issued at least one Injunction Against Harassment in a case where the parties didn't know each other. According to court documents, a woman sought an injunction against a man she described as "an out of control stranger/stalker."
She described how the man kept showing up in his car at random places over the course of a few days and then chased her and screamed at her, nearly causing accidents on a few occasions.
She told the judge he showed up at her bank, a gas station and while she was driving in Green Valley. When her daughter confronted him, the man said, "I just want to get to know her and I like waving at people."
During the same month, the man's neighbor asked for an injunction claiming the man was spreading lies about his family being members of the Ku Klux Klan. He shared the lies in person and through Facebook.
The neighbor said he and his family had been the victims of stalking and harassing since 2017. According to court documents, the target of the injunction purposely honks his vehicle's horn from inside the house multiple times a day while blowing whistles and duck calls.
Alcohol's role
There is a correlation between alcohol and a lot of the protective orders he issues, Carroll said. Domestic violence victims and the victims in neighborhood disputes often tell him their abuser was intoxicated at the time of the assault.
The judge said he also began seeing an increase in cases involving the mentally ill during COVID-19.
Carroll said, he can't refer defendants for counseling for behavioral health evaluations until they've actually broken the law by violating a protective order.
"Some of these people out there remind me a lot of my own stalker, they're just relentless, fixated and troubled people....I'd say seriously mentally ill in a lot of cases," Carroll said.
In April 2022, a Green Valley real estate agent was sentenced to six years of supervised probation after he was found guilty on multiple counts of harassing Carroll and a Green Valley couple.
At his sentencing hearing, the judge heard a letter that had been signed by three Green Valley HOA presidents who claimed over 200 households had been adversely affected by the man's neighborhood presence.
As far as Injunctions Against Harassment, Carroll said some of them are the result of people lacking the ability to resolve issues between themselves and those situations escalating.
On the first day of school, Carroll said he had a mom come into the courthouse to seek an injunction on behalf of her teenage daughter.
Neighbors
In one court case, a Green Valley man sought an injunction because he said his neighbor was continuously muttering obscenities about him, grousing about the things he was doing in his own home and garage and taking pictures of him.
In another, a man complained his neighbor routinely yelled profanities at him and his children, threatened them and purposely set off car alarms to annoy them. The same neighbor was also accused of playing loud music and revving his car's engine whenever the family was outside.
Another Green Valley man told Carroll he'd called the police 13 times on his neighbor and in one instance got into a physical altercation with him that resulted in a chipped tooth.
"Repeatedly shouting, cursing and threats of harm unprovoked. This was the latest in a string of incidents," he wrote.
A Sahuarita man came to Carroll to complain a neighbor had damaged his roof tiles and concrete in front of his home, poured poison on two trees and damaged the paint on his car over the course of several weeks.
"(He) and his grandson were yelling racist comment/names at me in English and Spanish," the man said.
Another Sahuarita resident complained a neighbor had purposely thrown fireworks at his children and dogs and when he called the police, the neighbor retaliated by placing items near a tire in hopes of popping it, court records show.
He also said the man's wife often gets upset because his dogs bark during the middle of the day and retaliates by placing her running vacuum cleaner outside and unattended for more than 30 minutes at a time.
In another case, a woman complained a relative keeps pulling up stakes and railroad ties that were placed to mark the property line.
"I've definitely seen a lack of civility," Carroll said. "Self-control and charity are sorely needed today. It takes a lot of self-control and charity to be the judge sometimes on these things."
Normally, protective orders are issued following a hearing between the judge and the complaining party. However, when he doesn't have enough evidence to make a decision, he schedules a pre-issuance hearing to hear from both parties.
"My job is to keep the peace so I do a lot of pre-issuance hearings instead of flat-out denying them," Carroll said.
There are a few defendants who appear in his court fairly regularly, Carroll said.
Cross complaints
According to court records, two Green Valley neighbors have obtained injunctions against the same man and that man, in turn, has filed civil lawsuits against both.
According to court documents, the neighbors have been arguing over drainage issues causing flooding and possible erosion.
The two neighbors allege the man trespasses on their property, invades their privacy by aiming surveillance cameras into their yards, uses his vehicles to intimate them and has unsuccessfully tried to convince their HOA, Pima County Flood Control, Southwest Gas, Tucson Electric Power and the Registrar of Contractors to side with him about the drainage and other issues.