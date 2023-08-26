Jackson_GVCourt2.JPG (copy)

Business is conducted at Justice Court in Green Valley. 

The number of people seeking protective orders against each other from Green Valley Justice Court is on the rise.

In 2022, 10 people obtained Orders of Protection from Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll and eight others obtained an Injunction Against Harassment. 



