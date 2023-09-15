Democratic Sheriff candidate

Pima County District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson wants the Arizona Attorney General's Office or the Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate claims Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos failed to conduct a "timely and thorough investigation" into the alleged sexual assault of a deputy by her supervisor in December.

Bronson placed the item on Tuesday's agenda, just days after the newly formed Pima County Deputies Organization sent out a news release demanding Nanos launch an investigation into the actions of the woman's chain of command on Dec. 18.



