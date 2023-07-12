Nova Firchow doesn't know what she's going to do without her "person," her best friend, her boss.

Seth Satterwhite, 44, the owner of V's Smoke Emporium in Sahuarita was shot and killed Monday night. His roommate, Stephen Murray, is being held in Pima County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

satterwhite3.jpeg

Seth Satterwhite


Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?