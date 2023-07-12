Nova Firchow doesn't know what she's going to do without her "person," her best friend, her boss.
Seth Satterwhite, 44, the owner of V's Smoke Emporium in Sahuarita was shot and killed Monday night. His roommate, Stephen Murray, is being held in Pima County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.
"He was the best guy I've ever met in my entire life. That man became my second dad, I've never met someone so down-to-earth as he was," Firchow, 21, said. "Everything fell into place when I moved here. I was so thankful for him every single day."
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Office report, Murray, 72, called 911 around 9:40 p.m. Monday to say he'd shot Satterwhite, hoped he was dead and that he was going to kill himself, according to the report.
Deputies found Murray near Interstate 19 and the Papago Road exit south of Tucson. At the same time, deputies in Green Valley found Satterwhite dead inside a home in the 1500 block of North Paseo de la Tinaja.
Murray told authorities he and Satterwhite had been arguing via text about a woman Murray was interested in but whom he believed was seeing Satterwhite, the report stated. Murray told Satterwhite he needed to move out.
"Mr. Murray became concerned that Mr. Satterwhite would return to the residence with his gun, so he kept his own gun within reach until he arrived," the report stated. "He stated he would either talk to Mr. Satterwhite or 'take him out of the equation.'"
When Satterwhite arrived at the home, Murray showed him his gun. Satterwhite didn't respond and headed for his room, the report stated.
Fearing Satterwhite was going to draw or retrieve a gun, Murray shot him twice in the back, the report said. Murray told detectives Satterwhite crawled to his room, opened the door and went inside. Murray then left the home.
According to the report, Satterwhite had signs of trauma consistent with gunshots and two .380 casings were found in the living room. They found a Taurus .380 in Murray's vehicle.
Firchow said Satterwhite opened the emporium on Nogales Highway between Ace Hardware and Ross, in May 2022. He hired her about a month later, after a week of her pestering him, she said. He immediately took her under his wing, made sure she ate and offered her support when her boyfriend was killed in Tucson.
He gave her all the working hours she wanted because the store was her "happy place."
They offered each other advice and he not only bought her a gun for protection when she turned 21, he also bought a car for her to ensure she could make it to work. She was going to pay him back for the car, Firchow said tearfully.
"He was my person and it just breaks me because I don't have a person anymore," she said.
"All of our customers could tell them all of their drama and we would sit there and give them advice," Firchow said. "We would sit there and make fun of each other and customers would look at us, 'You really said that to your boss? You really said that to your employee?' But, it's just because we were like family."
Other employers would have fired her when she got sick and missed several days of work, but Satterwhite called Firchow every day, she said. He gave her $3 in raises over the last year and frequent $100 bonuses.
It wasn't just her, though. On at least two occasions he helped out customers who were struggling, she said.
A dad's memories
Satterwhite's father, Matthew, traveled from Amarillo, Texas, to Tucson on Wednesday.
"He was tenderhearted. He was one of the kindest people I've ever known," he said.
"He always rooted for the underdog," Satterwhite's stepmother, Linda, chimed in.
Matthew Satterwhite said his son grew up outside of Amarillo and fell in love with Southern Arizona after visiting his sister in Tucson. He lived in Tucson about 12 years before moving to Green Valley three years ago.
Matthew Satterwhite and Firchow said Seth moved in with Murray because he wanted to devote as much money as he could to his new business. He said the men met through an online roommate matching service.
"He was extremely proud of that store," and often put in seven days a week, 12 hours a day, he said.
His son leaves behind a daughter and two granddaughters.
It's his understanding Murray was basically a "shut-in" with no friends or family, Matthew Satterwhite said. His son tried to befriend him, even having Firchow assist him in paying some bills recently.
Firchow said Murray was having issues with his vision and she was glad to help him.
She said the men were roommates about a year and got along fine until about five days before Satterwhite's death; that's when Murray told him he needed to move by Aug. 1.
Murray refused to give a reason and Satterwhite kept pushing for the reason, Firchow said. Up until then, everything was "perfect," she said.
Murray did not respond well when he was told Satterwhite was considering consulting an attorney, she said.
"He's like, 'You (make this) a legal matter, I'll show you my power.' We didn't realize that's what that meant. He said something along those lines. I don't remember exactly, but it was something like that," Firchow said.
Firchow and Matthew Satterwhite said despite what Murray told detectives Satterwhite was not dating anyone.
"I just think (Murray) went over the deep end," Matthew Satterwhite said. "Sometimes when you're a shut-in your mind plays tricks on you."
Firchow knew something was wrong when Seth didn't call her at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday or turn off the alarms to the store. She called 911 for a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. and later got the call breaking the news from Matthew Satterwhite.
She has kept the store open to honor her boss and friend.