A Pima County man accused of killing his girlfriend in April was on probation in for violent crime at the time of her death and has an extensive criminal history, according to Pima County Superior Court records.
Roger Johnston, 43, was indicted July 20 on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Abigail Smith, 38, and the Pima County Attorney's Office has filed documents stating they intend to seek an enhanced sentence if he is convicted based on his criminal history.
According to court records, Pima County Superior Court Judge Renee Bennett placed Roger Johnston, 43, on three years' probation on March 8, 2022, after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing serious physical harm in connection with a September 2020 incident.
At the time of Johnston's arrest in that case, his then-girlfriend reported he punched and kicked her several times because he believed she'd been unfaithful, court documents show. She jumped out of the vehicle they were traveling in. Several days later, she went to the hospital and discovered her spleen had ruptured and she was bleeding internally, court documents stated.
Court records also show he was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison by Pima County Superior Court Judge Jane Eikleberry in 2015 after pleading guilty to attempted aggravated assault-domestic violence. His girlfriend at that time reported he spit in her face and shoved her before repeatedly trying to strangle her. She told Tucson police she got away when he bit her dog after the dog failed to attack her at his prodding.
Johnston's arrest and conviction in the case also landed him back in federal prison.
According to U.S. District Court records, Johnston admitted that he brought two Mexico residents into the country illegally in 2012. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release in March 2013. In November 2015, his probation officer filed a motion to revoke his probation because of the 2015 domestic violence case and he was sentenced to 12 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and another 24 months of supervised release.
Court records also indicate Johnston has older convictions in Pima County Superior Court for theft of means of transportation, theft by control and third-degree burglary.
In seeking the murder warrant in Smith's death, Pima County Sheriff's detectives informed Judge Wendy Million that Johnston called 911 on April 22 to report Smith had fallen from a ladder at a home in the 2900 block of West Curley Horn Road west of Sahuarita and he was performing CPR. She was taken to Banner University Medical Center where she died days later after being taken off of life support.
Johnston told deputies Smith had both fallen off a ladder and struck her head on the raised entry to his travel trailer, causing her to briefly lose consciousness. According to the report, after Smith regained consciousness they smoked methamphetamine and engaged in sexual activities for 30 minutes until he noticed she was bleeding from her nose and unresponsive.
An autopsy revealed Smith died of blunt force injuries to her neck, thorax, abdomen and extremities. She had brain bleeds and cuts, bruises and fractures to her face and jaw. An emergency room doctor told detectives she would have been suffering from an altered mental state immediately following the brain bleeds, the report stated.
Johnston is being held without bond in the 2020 assault case and on a $1 million bond in Smith's death.
