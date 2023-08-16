A Pima County man accused of killing his girlfriend in April was on probation in for violent crime at the time of her death and has an extensive criminal history, according to Pima County Superior Court records.

Roger Johnston, 43, was indicted July 20 on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Abigail Smith, 38, and the Pima County Attorney's Office has filed documents stating they intend to seek an enhanced sentence if he is convicted based on his criminal history.



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

