It's not how anyone would have wanted it to happen, but Seth Satterwhite's 10-year plan for Nova Firchow is moving ahead.
When Firchow, 21, went to work for Satterwhite at V's Smoke Emporium on Duval Mine Road about a year ago, he quickly became a second dad to her. They got along so famously, Satterwhite started teaching her the business from the ground up and promised to sell it to her in 10 years.
Her boss, 44, had dreams of going on safari in Africa, and the shop TV was always turned to National Geographic or the Discovery Channel, Firchow said.
His dream was not to be.
Satterwhite was shot and killed July 10 at his Green Valley home. His roommate, Stephen Murray, is charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody on a $700,000 bond.
Satterwhite's father, Matt Satterwhite, was well aware of his son's plans for Firchow and was more than happy to sell the business to her parents. To honor Seth, Michael and Stephanie Firchow, who live in Las Cruces, New Mexico, plan to sell the business to their daughter in 10 years.
On Saturday, the Firchows held a Celebration of Life at the store. Satterwhite's father, stepmom, uncle and granddaughter, Violet, for whom the store was named, were among those in attendance.
Satterwhite's portrait was in a corner of the store Monday afternoon.
"We're going to maintain the remembrance, the pictures and candles and the ashes that Matt had given to Nova," Michael Firchow said. "We're going to keep all of that."
Nova and her parents said they envision having many conversations that include the question, "What would Seth do?"
They already plan to follow through on new products he wanted to carry, and Firchow's father will attend a trade show in Las Vegas with her. They also anticipate keeping in touch with Satterwhite's dad.
"I think if it were anyone else, it would be (too hard), however I was already close with him, and me and Seth were close and my family was close with him," Nova Firchow said. "I think if anything, it built us closer together and they will be people that if I have kids I'm going to introduce them to."
Firchow plans to hire a part-time employee in the future but for now her mom will make the drive from Las Cruces every couple of weeks to give her a break and help with the paperwork.
She suspects she'll be struggling with her grief for some time, but Firchow said she feels better being at the store.
"I stay the most sane if I'm here," she said.
While some parents might worry about someone so young running a business, Stephanie and Michael have no concerns.
Firchow has proven she has great business acumen, Michael said. He and her mom owned and operated many businesses over the years and she learned a great deal from them.
In addition, Seth actually treated her as more of a business partner than employee so she really knows the business, he said.
"Over the last year she's become extremely responsible," Michael said. "Besides, we really saw the respect and admiration Seth and Matt had for her."
In fact, just a few weeks after he hired Firchow, Satterwhite sent her a text telling her just how "awesome" she was and how much he appreciated her, Stephanie said.
They also know Firchow is surrounded by great neighbors at the shopping center that includes Ace Hardware, Ross and Big Lots. Since Satterwhite's death, they've been stopping in to check on her and escort her to her car every night. Nearby restaurants dropped off food during the Celebration of Life.
