Arizona’s record breaking weather has been a hot topic in both national and local news outlets, with close to 20 heat-related deaths reported in Maricopa County this year.
While the hot weather continues, with an excessive heat warning that spread into Saturday, the chances of rain will also spark up.
The National Weather Service is predicting that Southern Arizona and the Green Valley and Sahuarita areas will be seeing more favorable monsoon patterns this weekend and into next week.
NWS Tucson Meteorologist Aaron Hardin said the chances of rain were looked good for the area on Friday and would only continue.
“It’s looking good with some Isolated storms propagating east to west, so Green Valley could see some rain,” he said. “We’re looking at increased chances into Monday. Rain chances are better this weekend and will just continue into next week where we will have a more favorable monsoon pattern.”
Hardin said it's still not as much moisture as is typical for this time, but it’s enough for some daily scattered showers.
This week, the Green Valley area saw a range of 0.25 to 0.5 inch of rain.
Tucson was comparable, ranging about the same. But, Hardin said the Foothills area was hit harder during a Monday storm, with rainfall ranging from an inch up to 2 inches in several places.
Parts of Arivaca got 0.78 inches of rain this week, according to rainlog.org, which tracks rainfall in the state.
Hardin explained that the monsoon is all about a shift in the wind patterns, and requires heat to draw moisture from the gulf.
“This time of year, we have high pressure that sets up in the Four Corners region, that’s the typical pattern that transitions into June, then in early July we’re in the thick of it,” he said. “We need two things — that high pressure in the Four Corners region and June needs to be hot, because that helps bring moisture.”
“This year June didn't get quite hot enough and that high pressure just kind of sat over us — we did not get the usual moisture pushes.”
All the rain and clouds will help bring down the heat, though, highs near 110 are still expected this weekend and next week.
Hardin said Friday was hotter than the weekend, with a high of 110 degrees, and Saturday followed close behind with highs of 108 in Green Valley and 110 in Tucson.
Sunday might have a high of 106 degrees.
“It’s still above normal, but not quite as hot as it has been,” he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone