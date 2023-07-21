Screen Shot 2023-07-21 at 12.52.02 PM.png

Monsoon clouds captured this week in Sahuarita. 

 Bobby Joe Smith

Arizona’s record breaking weather has been a hot topic in both national and local news outlets, with close to 20 heat-related deaths reported in Maricopa County this year.

While the hot weather continues, with an excessive heat warning that spread into Saturday, the chances of rain will also spark up.



What's NABUR?