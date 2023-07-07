darren.JPG

Hana Employee Darren Rippel prepares product before the dispensary opens. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Tropicana Cookies, Grape Ape and Jelly Rancher.

These are a few of the marijuana strains an adult can purchase at a dispensary.

Linda1.JPG

Linda Soto stocks adult-use marijuana products at Hana Dispensaries in Sahuarita.
darren and Jose.JPG

Hana employees Darren Rippel and Jose Corona work behind the counter. 
Linda2.JPG

Linda Soto, a Hana employee, sorts through a box of marijuana products. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?