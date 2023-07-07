Tropicana Cookies, Grape Ape and Jelly Rancher.
These are a few of the marijuana strains an adult can purchase at a dispensary.
They are also names Hana Dispensaries in Sahuarita is taking a look at after its annual inspection by the state Department of Health Services.
The marijuana industry is an evolving world as it becomes more widely accessible, and those working in dispensaries have the challenge of keeping up with the changes and staying in compliance.
Among the regulations is ensuring that marijuana products don’t resemble or imitate food or drink brands marketed to children. There are also the challenges of dealing with illegal, unregulated products sold at smoke shops that slip past the safety checks legal dispensaries must abide by.
Inspection
According to state health department spokesman Tom Herrmann, all adult-use marijuana establishments are required to undergo at least one unannounced compliance inspection annually and are inspected if the state receives a complaint.
Hana had its last annual inspection on April 28, and received a statement of deficiency for several products that resemble food or drink brands marketed to children, based on their names.
During the inspection, the dispensary pulled strains with questionable names off the shelves or moved them to medical-use only in inventory. They are also working with their cultivators to change strain names.
Herrmann said dispensaries have the opportunity to correct any issues and their goal is compliance over enforcement.
“In most cases, licensees are able to submit a Plan of Correction documenting how they have corrected the deficiency and how they will prevent it from happening in the future,” he said. “In some cases, based on potential risk to health and safety related to the deficiencies, ADHS does not accept a plan of correction and pursues enforcement action.”
Randall Gleave, chief executive officer of Hana Dispensaries, said strain names have become the subject of greater scrutiny.
“The language written in Prop. 207, which legalized cannabis for adult-use sale, states that dispensaries cannot sell cannabis products that ‘market to children’ in name or appearance,” he said. “The way the state has now interpreted this language is that any products that share a name with another item specifically marketed to children cannot be sold to adult-use consumers.”
“For example, a popular strain named Candyland can no longer be sold as such because it shares the name with a children’s board game.”
Gleave said they agree on the importance of marketing cannabis products to adults only and are limiting the products they offer, moving some to medical sales only and are implementing name changes at their own cultivation site.
“Many of these strain names are popular across the industry, so every cultivator and manufacturer in the state has been affected,” he said. “Depending on the type of product, these changes can take months for full implementation, and existing products prior to the change can still exist in the marketplace until they sell through.”
He said the biggest challenge for the industry and consumers alike is knowing and fully understanding the rules.
“For cannabis businesses, the interpretation of regulations seems to always be shifting,” he said. “Very often, cannabis license holders believe they are in compliance but receive a deficiency on an inspection because a regulation is being interpreted differently than it was in the past.”
“It means the industry must be extremely flexible and nimble in order to implement needed changes quickly.”
Working together
Hana is a member of the Arizona Dispensaries Association, an organization that promotes and advocates for safe growth in the marijuana industry.
Executive Director Ann Torrez said much of their work is with their 169 licensed establishment members around regulations, compliance, policy and education.
“We have monthly calls where industry players can send us questions like on interpretations of rules and we as a community come together to interrupt rules, implement them, set the rules," she said. “We have a compliance advisory committee which is made of varied skill sets in the industry who review the laws and rules and if indeed there’s some sort of gray area we help define where it should be cleared.”
Torrez said dispensaries have to ensure the packaging of products isn’t attractive to children.
“In the subtleties of the rules, the strain names can also be highlighted,” she said. “If you saw a strain called Kool-Aid, that very easily would be something that would not be allowable in the state because it's a branded, food product marketed to children.”
She said many strain names have been around for quite some time.
Changing strain names isn’t an arbitrary process.
“There is this legacy of what these strains may mean in the cannabis culture but when you change strain names you have to do it mindfully so we don't do anything that disrupts parts of the rest of the regulatory structure,” she said. “We need to make sure we have good track and trace so we know that this strain can be identified if there was a problem moving forward. It needs to match the batch info and those are all the things that still also are linked together.”
Gleave said the changing names can also be confusing for customers.
“The average consumer won’t understand why these changes occur,” he said. “For example, just imagine if a medication you relied upon for years suddenly was sold under a different name, packaging or dosage with little or no explanation.”
Unregulated products
Last year, the state experienced an increase in the number of children who accidentally ingested marijuana products. Arizona Poison Control Centers had 739 cannabis-related incidents in 2022, and 394 were children.
The ADA, Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center and Banner Health partnered to raise awareness.
Torrez said one of their greatest concerns has to do with unregulated products derived from hemp, which is legal under the 2018 federal Farm Bill.
Hemp is defined as having 0.03% of THC, the cannabinoid which gets people high. Torrez said there are ways to synthesize portions of hemp to create intoxicants.
“You can take CBD which comes in great abundance from hemp and turn it into these intoxicants; it's a chemical manipulation,” she said. “Molecularly, hemp looks just like marijuana and it reacts very much the same in the body.”
Torrez said these products bypass state regulations, aren’t always manufactured in the United States and there’s no lab testing or safety parameters.
“If you walk into any smoke shop — I don't care where you are in the U.S.— you can find these products and you can order some of them from your phone on Amazon because it was made federally legal,” she said. “The risk factor is that a lot of folks dont know they are intoxicating.”
“We are seeing children getting into them because there's no gatekeepers on them. You go into a smoke shop, you don't get carded for this.”
Torrez said they have also seen situations where people have lost their jobs, falsely believing a product had no THC, but test positive for THC in drug tests.
“Over the last two years, what we have seen is the proliferation of the marketplace and quite frankly we as an industry a couple years ago tried to ban them in the state,” she said. “We’re just not sure they're safe. The FDA has put out warnings about them.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration will propose new rules to clarify that cannabinoids derived from hemp, called delta-8 THC, are prohibited controlled substances.
Changes
Torrez said they work closely with dispensaries and the state health department to keep the industry safe and flourishing.
She said regulated dispensaries have safekeeps in place to ensure adults only are consuming safe products.
“We do have inspections and they are unannounced, so in the 169 retail locations that service the sale of medical and adult use, you have to be 21 and show your ID,” she said. “Everything is tracked and traced, it’s known where it was manufactured, you can ask for lab results and it has to be appropriately packaged. When there is a violation, the inspectors find it, it gets remediated and then we move forward.”
She said people can turn to their website to find members who are regulated, and anyone who has an adverse reaction to a marijuana or hemp/CBD product should contact Poison Control.
“If you order it through the mail, if you're walking into an unregulated spot, it is probably not going to be the experience you were hoping it could be," she said.
Gleave said having the ADA and open dialogue in the industry has been crucial in understanding the changing expectations of the state and industry standards.
“All marijuana establishments are subject to surprise inspections on a yearly basis,” he said. “However, we try to stay ahead of those inspections as much as possible and pride ourselves on operating a well-regulated and compliant establishment.”
And though there are challenges along the way, Gleave said changes in the industry have increased access to the potential medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis for people here.
“The cannabis industry has always been one that is constantly evolving, so those of us who have been in the industry for a while are no stranger to shifting strategy and agility in decision making," he said.