A 29-year-old Amado man was arrested Thursday after a fire inside the Sahuarita Walmart led to an evacuation.
Jeffrey Lee Mayfield was charged with arson of an occupied structure and endangerment, both felonies, according to Sahuarita police. He was taken to Pima County Jail where bond was set at $50,000.
According to Sahuarita police, a fire was intentionally set about 7:15 p.m. in a paper products aisle. Fire crews arrived to find the building filled with smoke and brought the blaze under control in 20 minutes with the help of the store’s sprinkler system. Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation; no other injuries were reported.
GVFD responded with two engines, a ladder truck, several medic units and 24 personnel. They were on the scene about 2.5 hours.
Denisse and Greg Freeland were shopping with their two daughters when the fire broke out.
When he saw the flames, Greg said he asked a Walmart employee where to get a fire extinguisher but they were unable to find one. He said flames that were five or six feet high quickly jumped to near ceiling height.
“There was no panic whatsoever,” he said of the crowded store. “But people weren’t taking it seriously.”
He said as the flames and smoke grew, some shoppers were still attempting to check out.
He said the store was busy. “It was a very full store,” he said, adding the evacuation “was very orderly.”
He said sprinklers activated and it was another four minutes or so before the fire alarm went off.
After receiving information that the fire may have been purposely set, SPD detectives were dispatched to help in the investigation. After reviewing evidence and contacting several parties, they arrested Mayfield.
Police said damage to the building and product loss was unknown Friday morning.
A spokeswoman for the Town of Sahuarita said much of the damage came from the sprinklers, which went off throughout the store. The store last month held a re-grand opening after a major remodeling.
A town spokeswoman said the store would be closed “for the foreseeable future” after talks with a regional manager. The power was restored Friday morning.
The town is in contact with Walmart to help deal with employees out of work and other fallout from the fire, including potentially reduced retail traffic to that part of Sahuarita.
No information was immediately available on how extensive the damage is or how many employees work at the store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone