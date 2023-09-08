Jeffrey Mayfield

Jeffrey Mayfield

A 29-year-old Amado man was arrested Thursday after a fire inside the Sahuarita Walmart led to an evacuation.

Jeffrey Lee Mayfield was charged with arson of an occupied structure and endangerment, both felonies, according to Sahuarita police. He was taken to Pima County Jail where bond was set at $50,000. 

walmart fire.jpg

Crews were in the Sahuarita Walmart Friday morning cleaning up after a Thursday night fire that forced the store to evacuate and remain closed Friday.


