With clouds in the sky and light rain on the horizon, Michelle O'Connor and Liz Boudreau gathered with 11 other volunteers on March 15 to do their part in keeping Sahuarita clean.

They met at the Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse before splitting into four groups headed to different parts of the community armed with trash grabbers and bags.

Liz Boudreau

Liz Boudreau found wind-blown litter a problem around the community. She said people should ensure loose trash in truck beds are secured to help reduce the problem.
Michelle O'Connor

Michelle O'Connor said they get support from Rancho Sahuarita and local landscaping companies to help dispose of the litter they gather. 
Prep work

Michelle O'Connor, left, and Liz Boudreau direct 11 other volunteers from the Sahuarita Clean Up Crew on March 15 before they headed out to different areas.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?