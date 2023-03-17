With clouds in the sky and light rain on the horizon, Michelle O'Connor and Liz Boudreau gathered with 11 other volunteers on March 15 to do their part in keeping Sahuarita clean.
They met at the Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse before splitting into four groups headed to different parts of the community armed with trash grabbers and bags.
O'Connor and Boudreau, who founded the group about a year ago, provided the volunteers with direction.
The group's roots actually go back about three years ago, when O'Connor began picking up litter during her daily walks around Rancho Sahuarita.
"And I noticed the trash, so I just made it a little mission of mine to clean up while I was walking. Kind of like multitasking and doing good for the community while I'm getting my exercise," said O'Connor, who moved to Sahuarita about eight years ago from Indiana.
O'Connor said it felt good at the end of the day to know she was helping the community and found it was a nice break to help keep her spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic and extra time spent indoors and at home.
"But as time was going by, I was getting burnt out," O'Connor said. "And people were like, 'Well, I want to come with you.' But it was kind of my alone time, you know. So, I kind of encouraged people to do things on their own."
O'Connor said there wasn't much traction getting mass participation individually until shortly after Boudreau moved to Sahuarita from Peoria, Illinois, a year ago.
"I've been picking up litter since almost the first day we moved here," Boudreau said.
O'Connor said Boudreau has a natural ability to network and good people skills to go with it. The two eventually connected on Facebook and found they were both interested in cleaning up litter.
"I do the behind-the-scenes stuff, and she does the people stuff," O'Connor said.
Their "Keeping Sahuarita Beautiful with the Sahuarita Clean Up Crew" Facebook group started with 10 people. Now it's at almost 80.
"Not all of them come clean yet, but the more you're exposed to what we do, the more you will actively think about participating," O'Connor said.
The group meets monthly for its clean-up day, but Boudreau and O'Connor head out weekly, either together or on their own. And they also find themselves picking up litter when and where they see it at other times.
"I clean up in Green Valley once a week on Saturdays when I take my daughter there for kickboxing," O'Connor said. "So, she's kickboxing, and I walk — usually, the La Cañada area, like up and down from Continental down to Duval Mine."
Boudreau also makes her rounds outside of Sahuarita's town limits to gather trash, including picking up trash around the reservation.
"That's their land, and people are dumping on it," she said about the household trash she finds there. "It's just so disgraceful for people littering on their land."
On March 15, O'Connor, Boudreau, Gail Baumgartner and Kat Brand made their way to one Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood to clean litter building up in an open desert area.
"If you're walking or driving and you see something, grab it — that's more of what I do," Baumgartner said while using a grabber to pick wind-blown litter from shrubs and trees. "But everyone kind of pitches in wherever they can. That's what makes this work, and I think it's starting to get some attention."
On March 6, the Sahuarita Town Council presented certificates to Boudreau and O'Connor to recognize their continued efforts and get the Sahuarita Clean Up Crew off the ground.
The two found that plastic water bottles, alcohol containers, construction materials, and vape pens and cartridges are among the common items littered around the community.
Boudreau and O'Connor said taking to the streets to clean litter can become overwhelming because they will start noticing it everywhere they look, leading them to miss the beauty around the community.
"It's really pretty clean here," O'Connor said as Boudreau agreed. "We're very blessed to live here — beautiful — and we do our best to help keep it clean. But it can mess with your mind when all you see is trash, and it can put you in a bad mood. But you have to do this like mental switch to be like, 'Look at all this beauty.'"
One of their goals is to keep a positive outlook and to get people invested in the community, especially among younger generations. O'Connor said seeing so many young faces joining them was encouraging during their latest clean-up meeting.
"The younger generation, they're the ones who are going to be stuck with this — with a messy planet," she said.
O'Connor said they would like to form a program with local schools to provide students with community hours for picking up litter that they could use toward their college applications.
"So, if we could inspire them to make a change, go with their friends, have something to do — I think they're bored half the time — we could make a positive change," she said.