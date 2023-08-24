DSC_8880.jpeg

Memory Cafe volunteer Helen Russo, left, coaxes a smile out of Peter Fiederl to the delight of his wife, Barbara.

Once a month, Barbara and Peter Fiederl get to go someplace where no one stares or fumbles through awkward conversations, a place they don't need to worry about embarrassing behavior.

It's the Memory Cafe at La Posada Community Center. 

DSC_8884.jpeg

Louise and Neal Hursh work on an art project during a recent Memory Cafe at the La Posada Community Center.
DSC_8845.jpeg

The Monsoon Boys, Larry Worster and Roy Kinney, perform during a Memory Cafe event at La Posada Community Center.
DSC_8873.jpeg

Memory Cafe volunteer Helen Russo, standing left, and Bob Greenwell check out a painting created by Sandy Greenwell.


Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?