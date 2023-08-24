Once a month, Barbara and Peter Fiederl get to go someplace where no one stares or fumbles through awkward conversations, a place they don't need to worry about embarrassing behavior.
It's the Memory Cafe at La Posada Community Center.
The United Way and Pima Council on Aging host a free social gathering for dementia patients and their caregivers. They enjoy music, refreshments and activities with others on the same journey with the help of a handful of La Posada staff members and volunteers.
"My favorite part of it is just seeing him smile again. He doesn't smile a lot and he used to be a smiler all the time," Barbara said. "I like to see him smile or maybe have a little laughter. That just warms my heart."
The Fiederls, who celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary Monday, moved to Sahuarita in 2004. Peter was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2017, and there were signs before then.
Barbara remembers a neighbor handing her a large sum of money she'd collected from other neighbors and expressing her sorrow that Barbara and Peter, now both 77, were about to lose their home.
They weren't, but Peter had seen something on TV and had gotten it into his head they couldn't afford their home anymore and had to move, Fiederl said.
Then there was the time Peter got turned around while walking home from Sahuarita Town Lake and ended up headed back toward the lake, she said.
She attends various caregiver support groups and Peter goes to La Posada's Adult Day Center, but Fiederl said the Memory Cafe gives them a chance to go somewhere together. Peter, a U.S. Army veteran and former computer programmer, especially loves the music.
Every week, Mary Lou Catania plays piano for the group and on a recent Saturday, the Monsoon Boys spent 30 minutes playing songs the group could sing along and clap to.
Peter grinned when Barbara and their son, Mike, helped him do the Hokey Pokey from his wheelchair.
"I like it because we can't take him very many places where he's comfortable. You're not going out to eat. It's just very difficult," she said. "The people there are so friendly to him and he gets his little treats and eats. He participates and he feels like he's part of society again. Every time he leaves he says, 'I had such a good time.' He does verbalize that."
It's painful going out because sometimes Peter drools and once she remembers him taking a drink off someone else's table on their way to the salad bar.
"It just so nice because the caregivers or the person that they're taking care of, they don't have to worry about anything. They can just be themselves and nobody looks at them. We're not drawing attention. If they do something wrong, like they drop food on the floor or knock something over, nobody cares. It's OK," she said.
Quality time
Neal and Louise Hursh moved to Green Valley from Indiana 23 years ago. Louise, 88, began showing signs of dementia about five years ago.
"She'd get angry over things if I questioned her. She couldn't handle that anymore and she was a very social person, but I noticed she was beginning to withdraw from social connections," Neal, 83, said. "I noticed it at church. I had people that I'd talk to and she would generally work the room and talk to a number of people, but then I noticed she'd just kind of walk around and stay on the periphery and keep to herself."
La Posada residents, the couple saw a flyer for the Memory Cafe and thought it was a good idea to attend. Although Louise needs a written schedule to remember day-to-day activities, Neal said she remembers the Memory Care and what they do every month.
Louise likes the music, but doesn't care for the activities much, Neal said, but the interaction is good for her.
"My goal is to give her the best life possible in the time that she has left," he said.
Green Valley resident Bob Greenwell, 88, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's about three years ago. He and his wife, Sandy, 77, have been to the Memory Cafe three times.
"We have a good time there," Sandy said. "We feel like we're with people who understand and are in like situations."
Harbhajan Khalsa is the Dementia Capable Southern Arizona director, a program out of Pima Council on Aging that received a $1 million grant three years ago from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a nationwide effort to educate people about Alzheimer's and to try to prevent it.
DCSA has used the funding for four initiatives, including Memory Cafes. Using the grant funding, their partners learn about dementia and how to be dementia-friendly prior to their first visit.
The Memory Cafe at Posada Life, which began in March 2022, is one of three in Pima County. The others are in Tucson at the PCOA Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center and the third is in an AARP office on North Oracle Road.
Khalsa is formalizing a fourth Memory Cafe with Rev. Jerry Haas and United Methodist Church of Green Valley.
Haas, who has seen dementia in his own family, said his church has created a comprehensive dementia care ministry. They created a task force and have hosted two lecture series.
The new Memory Cafe is a natural extension of their work, he said.
Haas hopes volunteers will be trained in October before the launch of the cafe in December. Other churches have been asked to participate and the cafe could theoretically rotate among them.
People interested in volunteering can contact him, as can any other local churches interested in participating.
Khalsa calls the Memory Cafes "breathtaking" in their beauty. Every one of them is individualized, but their entire purpose is to make sure dementia patients remain social.
"There is research and studies out there that show that socialization and social connection can help with memory loss," she said. "I think it also stimulates different parts of the brain. I know that there have been studies that also say that people who are socially isolated have a higher chance of developing dementia as well, so it's kind of two-fold. There are studies that say social isolation can create challenges with memory and then on the flip side, I know that I've seen studies that have said that social connection can slow down the progression of dementia."
The DCSA partnered with the PCOA, United Way, Posada Life, the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Interfaith Community Services, the Tucson Collaborative Community Care, the University of Arizona Center on Aging and AARP for another initiative to better educate people about the disease.
"We've started the process of becoming a Dementia Friendly Community, so we will be Dementia Friendly Pima County," Khalsa said. "We already have a resolution from the Pima County Board of Supervisors... We are offering Dementia Friends trainings in the community, and we're starting to go down the sector side of it. We're reaching out to businesses, banks, libraries, different community partners to have them trained in Dementia Friends and to help them create a dementia friendly physical space."
A dementia-friendly space could mean signage that is easily interpreted by someone with dementia, natural lighting, unisex bathrooms so caregivers can help with personal needs, fewer shiny or slippery floors, less cluttered spaces and designated quiet spaces because people with dementia can often become confused or agitated when overwhelmed, she said.
It also means employees who are trained to recognize dementia patients and are better able to serve them, Khalsa said.
"The ultimate goal with having a dementia-friendly community is that every aspect of the community, every sector of the community has some level of training in dementia, so that if I'm an individual living with dementia, I can take the bus and go to the library or go to the bank, the grocery store, and I can feel comfortable and confident and so can my family, that I am in a safe space and if I have confusion, if I get lost, if I wander, that people are going to have at least some understanding of dementia," Khalsa said.
Too often, when people hear the word "dementia" they think of someone who is old, decrepit, bed-ridden and on the verge of dying, but that's not the case, she said.
"We have folks who have every stage of dementia who are able to carry on an intelligent and articulate conversation, who are still passionate and still wanting to participate in being a member of society," Khalsa said.
"There's just not enough education in our community about what the different stages are and the challenge is every every case is unique. So people have a diagnosis and it progresses extremely rapidly and others it is a very, very slow progression and they can still hold on to their independence for a very long time," she said.
More options
Another initiative revolves around two certified options counselors who meet with people one-on-one to help them go about getting a diagnosis and connect them with resources.
"It's basically like short-term case management where we can do a memory screening, enroll them in services, these are all free of charge. There's no cost associated with this and we kind of walk the dementia journey with them, Khalsa said.
Over the last two years, 750 people have been referred to them for the service, she said.
The fourth initiative is about empowering caregivers, Khalsa said. Because so many caregivers are still working, those involved in Dementia Capable Southern Arizona want to go into larger employers' place of business and provide them support there.
So far, they've provide an eight-week virtual "Lunch and Learn" series to Jewish Family Children's Services and Interfaith Community Services and hope to find other employers with the help of the United Way to offer the same.
DCSA's grant funding ends in January, but they'll be asking for an extension and another $1 million to expand the program, Khalsa said. What that expansion looks like is not yet known.