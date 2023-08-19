When Kenneth Benson first started working at Habitat for Humanity in 1985, it was a relatively small operation.

At the time, Benson didn’t know the job as executive director of Metro Chicago Habitat for Humanity would grow into a 25-year career, leading new programs that continue today.

GOV.jpg

Ken Benson and then-Gov. John Engler of Michigan in 1997. 
Carter2.jpg

Ken Benson and former president Jimmy Carter in 1985. 
Screen Shot 2023-08-14 at 2.10.44 PM.png

Ken Benson and Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians in Singapore, 2002. 
fuller.jpg

Ken Benson and Habitat for Humanity founder Millard Fuller in Michigan in 1998. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?