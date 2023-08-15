Screen Shot 2023-08-15 at 3.21.54 PM.png

Daisy the cow was spotted by locals struggling to stand in a ditch off Arivaca Road on Tuesday. 

It's still not known what exactly happened to Daisy the cow when she was found in a ditch Tuesday near Arivaca Road, but the community rallied.

Arivaca Fire District Fire Chief Tangye Beckham said they got the call of a car vs. cow at 9:48 a.m. around milepost 11 and they rolled on it.



