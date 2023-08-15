It's still not known what exactly happened to Daisy the cow when she was found in a ditch Tuesday near Arivaca Road, but the community rallied.
Arivaca Fire District Fire Chief Tangye Beckham said they got the call of a car vs. cow at 9:48 a.m. around milepost 11 and they rolled on it.
“We respond to all hazards,” she said. “That's what we do. If someone needs help, we will help.”
She said she didn't know exactly what happened to the cow on the stretch of road roughly halfway between Arivaca and Amado.
"When we arrived there was a cow, but no car," she said.
Beckham tried to contact the state livestock inspector and Pima County Sheriff's Department but no one responded. By the time she arrived on scene, locals were already acting.
Among them was Patricia Allen, owner of Lonesome Oak Ranch Farm Animal Sanctuary, a nonprofit in Arivaca. She saw a video of the cow posted in an Arivaca Facebook group.
“I answered as soon as I saw it — ‘on our way,’” she said. “Our wonderful paramedics and fire chief were there and the granddaughter of a local veterinarian who retired was giving her an IV. We got there and somebody found the owner.”
Allen said the IV treatment was crucial.
“She was able to start the line and the cow was very dehydrated,” she said. “That’s what did it, because she eventually got up an hour later after fluids. She’s banged up and bruised.”
Allen said the cow was probably grazed by a car and knocked down.
“She got under the fence, she had a calf and was looking at the lovely green grass across the way,” she said.
Allen was ready to get a backhoe to lift the cow if it came to it, but thankfully the last news was that Daisy and her calf were on the way home with their owner.
“That's probably one of the strengths here in Arivaca,” Allen said. “You see people come together to help. They just do. It just happens.”
