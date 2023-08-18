120ND500

Clouds roll in over the mountains during last week's monsoon. 

 Bobby Joe Smith

Hurricane Hilary will likely reach California late Sunday as a tropical storm, but Green Valley and Sahuarita will barely notice it, according to the National Weather Service. 

California is bracing for a potential year's worth of rain out of the downgraded hurricane, along with possible catastrophic flooding in what would be the first tropical storm to hit that state in more than 80 years.  



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?