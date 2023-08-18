Hurricane Hilary will likely reach California late Sunday as a tropical storm, but Green Valley and Sahuarita will barely notice it, according to the National Weather Service.
California is bracing for a potential year's worth of rain out of the downgraded hurricane, along with possible catastrophic flooding in what would be the first tropical storm to hit that state in more than 80 years.
Green Valley and Sahuarita could see lower temperatures thanks to Hilary along with regular monsoon activity for this time of year, but that's about it.
NWS Tucson Meteorologist Marc Singer said Hilary’s greatest impact will be in Southern California and extreme southwestern Arizona.
“We might see fringe impacts in the area but not to the level in Southern California,” he said. “We are still in monsoon season so we will see garden variety afternoon thunderstorms. There just so happens to be a hurricane hitting the U.S. but nothing major there. We’ll see the typical rain we normally do this time of year.”
Singer said as the hurricane has moved, it has continued to shift west.
Sunday and Monday have a 60% chance of rain locally. Singer said he is hopeful temperatures will drop from the 100-plus degree days the state has come to expect.
“When we get this type of activity dealing with a hurricane, the storm is pushing the heat away from us a bit. So, we could have highs in the mid-90s for the next several days,” he said. “It’s a little respite, if you consider the mid-90s to be a little respite.”
Singer said the humidity will be bumped up a little due to the hurricane, so it might still feel hot.
Though some other parts of Pima County could see heavy winds — there’s a wind advisory in place for western Pima County Sunday afternoon through evening with speeds of 30 to 50 mph — Green Valley won’t be affected.
Singer said residents should practice normal monsoon safety this weekend and early next week.
Rare event
Meteorologists are calling this storm a rare event, with atmospheric conditions needing to have the perfect combination of El Nino conditions fueling the storm as it moves north along with the storm being squeezed between a heat dome and a dip in the jet stream.
As of Friday, Hilary was expected to weaken to a tropical storm by late Sunday before it reaches Southern California. The storm is expected to produce up to 10 inches of rain in California, and affect the area through Wednesday.
If Hilary makes landfall in California as a tropical storm, it will be the first time that has happened since 1939 in Long Beach.
Local weather and Hurricane Hilary updates can be found at weather.gov/twc.
