SUSD line.JPG (copy)

Sahuarita Unified School District's biggest project for the Prop. 401 bond would be a new, small performing arts theater at Walden Grove High School. The District Auditorium, pictured, seats 1,200. 

Sahuarita Unified School District held a Community Conversation on Aug. 30 about its $50 million bond proposition going to voters this year.

The money will be going toward five focus areas: Safety, technology, renovations, construction and furniture, and equipment.



