Sahuarita Unified School District held a Community Conversation on Aug. 30 about its $50 million bond proposition going to voters this year.
The money will be going toward five focus areas: Safety, technology, renovations, construction and furniture, and equipment.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said they do not anticipate increasing the school specific tax rate, and if they get the money, it could have a transformative effect on all their schools.
If approved, the bond would add an additional $162 in taxes annually on a home with an assessed valuation of $200,000. Assessed valuation is considerably less than market value.
Here’s a breakdown of what Prop. 401 would go toward if voters approve it in November.
Enhanced safety measures: $9 million
•Upgraded security cameras. SUSD’s security cameras are about 15 years old. The district consulted with the Sahuarita Police Department on this item.
•ID connected access systems: All schools
•Ballistic resistant glass: All schools
•Enhanced PA systems: All schools as needed
•Building and athletic field lighting
Technology advancement: $5 million
•Cybersecurity tools: All schools
•Expanded connectivity connection: All schools
•Instructional classroom technology: Valenzuela said this includes items like electronic boards in classrooms and electronic projection devices. He said with the way curriculums are set up today, technology is more embedded into programs than ever.
•One-to-one student to device ratio goal: The district hopes to be able to provide devices like Chromebooks for every student to use.
Renovation: $15 million
•Playground and courtyard improvements: All K-8 schools. Valenzuela said when they build new schools through School Facilities Board dollars, the state does not cover landscaping or courtyards, therefore, some of their schools do not have courtyard areas or have incomplete ones. They would also replace foam material at some of the playgrounds which have taken a beating from the sun.
•Flooring, painting and weatherization: All schools.
•Athletic field turf: SUSD hopes to invest $500,000-$600,000 in replacing Sahuarita High School’s synthetic turf on the athletic field. They would also put about $1.3 million into synthetic turf at Walden Grove.
•Updated restrooms: All schools as needed.
•HVAC replacements: All schools as needed with a phased replacement plan.
•Enhanced science laboratories: Sahuarita High School
•Main campus cafeteria and expansion: Sahuarita Primary School used to have a cafeteria in a multi-purpose room where students ate. SUSD wants to reopen the cafeteria there. It would decrease the amount of walking younger students have to do to get to the main cafeteria and give schools more flexibility on lunch times. Sahuarita Primary, Sahuarita Intermediate and Sahuarita Middle Schools would be able to utilize this.
Construction: $19 million
•New regular and special education classrooms: Wrightson Ridge School would get about six new classrooms.
•Early Childhood Center expansion: The preschool would get two new classrooms to help with what Valenzuela called a shortage of preschools in the community.
•New fine arts performing theater: One of the largest projects on the list is a 500-seat performance theater at Walden Grove High School. It would cost up to $11 million and could be used by all schools and the community. It would be south of the main campus on land donated by the Walden family to the district for future development.
Furniture and equipment: $2 million
•Chairs, desks, tables: All schools as needed.
•Musical instruments and fine arts: All schools as needed.
What's it cost?
Valenzuela said there are three main reasons they don’t anticipate an increase to the school specific tax rate.
The refinancing of past debt at just over 1% interest, allowing the district to capture $2 million in additional capacity. In 2021, they refunded their 2015 and 2010 bonds. In 2017, they refunded their 2005 and 2007 bonds.
He said assessed value for homes has increased over time. In 2023, assessed value increased by 13% and in 2022 it increased by 12%.
SUSD currently holds outstanding bonds totaling $44,310,708 and about half is slated for repayment in 2027. The remaining amount is set to be paid off in 2036.
Spokesperson Amber Woods said prior to selling the bonds, SUSD takes into account prevailing and foreseeable interest rates.
“Our commitment to financial responsibility compels us to seek the most competitive market rates, and if potential cost savings can be realized through refinancing after the sale of a bond, we will also actively explore that avenue,” she said.
Woods said the interest rate for this bond, if passed, hinges on market conditions at the time of the sale. For tax impact, they estimated an average interest rate at 5%.