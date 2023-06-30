DSC_0003.JPG

Sally and Gene Wilson cool down at Sahuarita Town Lake on Friday with their dog, Bandit. 

 Brianna McCord | Green Valley News

As the holiday weekend rushes in, it's bringing severe heat with it. 

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tucson, Green Valley, Marana and Vail starting 10 a.m. Sundaty and ending at 8 p.m. Monday.



What's NABUR?