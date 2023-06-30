As the holiday weekend rushes in, it's bringing severe heat with it.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tucson, Green Valley, Marana and Vail starting 10 a.m. Sundaty and ending at 8 p.m. Monday.
This closely follows the first heat wave of the summer last week.
Temperatures could reach highs from 108 to 113 degrees, and local safety agencies and the NWS are urging residents to be cautious.
Tucson NWS Meteorologist Glenn Ladder said Friday that while the Sahuarita/Green Valley area is typically a couple degrees cooler than Tucson, it won’t make much of a difference.
“For Green Valley/Sahuarita, we are looking at 105 degrees (Saturday), creeping up to 108 or 109 on Sunday and Monday,” he said. “After that, it’s gradually tailing off to around 105 degrees on Wednesday. It’s going to go up from there again. We’re in the thick of the heat is what the bottom line is.”
The lows on Sunday and Monday are expected to be around 74 degrees.
Ladder explained that they issue excessive heat warnings based on a heat risk system NWS developed that generates warnings based on factors like how unusual the heat is for the time of year, the duration of the heat and if the heat poses elevated health related risks.
“It trips us into excessive heat criteria when there are those major levels of heat risk,” he said. “This level of heat over the weekend affects anyone without cooling or without proper hydration, especially folks who are heat-sensitive.”
Though the weather will be hot, winds will be “nothing too out of the ordinary.”
“The wind, when we get really hot stuff it basically means the high pressure is not quite as strong,” he said. “Sunday is probably going to be about 10 to 15 mph and it might get a little stronger next week, 15 mph, which is pretty normal.”
No monsoon yet
Though the monsoon officially started June 15 and continues through Sept. 30 in Southern Arizona, climate experts have been predicting this year’s storms will come later and it will be drier than normal.
Ladder said so far those predictions are panning out and rain isn’t expected in the first week of July.
“It’s looking pretty bleak for the next week on water and moisture,” he said. “We may get brief moisture from the south but it’s not going to be deep enough to sustain in terms of any thunderstorms.”
“It’s a dry forecast for Green Valley through next Friday.”
During a typical monsoon, Green Valley sees an average of 8.25 inches of rain, though it varies from area to area.
According to the NWS, Green Valley will typically get 25 to 35 days of measurable rain, mostly in July and August.
NWS reported that last year’s monsoon in Tucson tied as the state’s seventh-wettest year since 1895, when records began. The monsoon accounts for 30% to 60% of the state’s annual rainfall.
But the Climate Prediction Center’s 2023 monsoon outlook is predicting below-normal perception for the majority of the state. It estimates there is a 36% chance of below-normal rainfall, a 33% chance for near normal and 31% chance above-normal perception.
Stay safe
Ladder said the NWS is urging people to practice heat safety this long weekend, especially with the Fourth of July holiday bringing more people outdoors.
“Folks might be outside more than normal this weekend with the holiday period and we are reminding people to limit their time outdoors during times of day, pretty much 10 a.m. to the evening, when it is at its hottest,” he said. “Stay hydrated, be checking on pets and people, all those good things that can be done to mitigate that heat impact.”
Beat the Heat
Pima County released a Beat the Heat guide with tips on preventing heat-related illness or health problems.
The county suggests:
- Stay indoors during the hottest hours or find a place with air conditioning like a library.
- Take cool showers or baths.
- Avoid direct sunlight.
- When you go outside, wear loose, light-colored clothing. Wear a shade hat or use an umbrella and wear sunscreen with at least an SPF of 15.
- Drink extra water.
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Plan to eat small meals and snacks frequently rather than large meals.
Signs of heat exhaustion in a person include: dizziness, thrush, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness.
Heat stroke symptoms can include confusion, dizziness or falling unconscious. If you suspect you or someone around you is experiencing heat stroke, call 911 and move them to a cooler area.